Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Listing Confirms Worldwide Rerelease of Classic Games

Konami announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection for Nintendo Switch and PC systems earlier this year, and while the announcement was exciting for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans eager to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the classics that likely made them fall in love with the franchise to begin with, the disappointing bit of information in the announcement was that the collection would only release in Japan. However, new listings on Amazon and Best Buy for the collection has confirmed that the collection will be released worldwide, so now fans internationally can start getting excited to experience some classic Yu-Gi-Oh! games again – or for the first time, considering there’s a title that was originally only released in Japan.

Originally revealed at the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters: The Legend of Duelist QUARTER CENTURY event in Tokyo, Japan, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game. The collection brings together the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh! video games released, and as the collection’s full set of games hasn’t been announced by Konami quite yet, fans can still look forward to future announcements for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection.

The collection’s description reads: “Venture back in time with an expansive collection of retro games from the early days of Yu-Gi-Oh! Featuring an iconic selection of titles, including games previously only released in Japan, such as 2000’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists and 2001’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2. Many more titles to be revealed!” As of now there are only two key features listed for the collection on both website’s listings, but unfortunately they don’t reveal much outside of what we already know:

Duel

Duel alongside old friends as the superstars of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime return.

Classic compilation

This classic compilation spans strategy card games and more.

Pre-orders for the collection are available now on both Amazon and Best Buy for $49.99 USD. For the time being, Best Buy has not noted an official release date, and the Amazon listing sets December 31, 2025 for the expected release date which likely indicates there’s nothing confirmed as of yet and the pre-orders’ shipping dates will be updated as Konami sets the collection for an official date.