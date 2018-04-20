Survival Horror Game Yuppie Psycho Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Baroque Decay (the team behind The Count Lucanor) has announced that its “first job survival horror” game, Yuppie Psycho, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and the Xbox One, in addition to the previously announced platforms of PC, Mac, and Linux.

The news comes during Tokyo Sandbox 2018, an indie games event located in Japan, however, the developer notably left of a release date for any and all versions.

For those that don’t know: Yuppie Psycho is a survival horror meets adventure game, sprinkled with some puzzle game elements. According to Baroque Decay, it follows the same gameplay template of classic 16-bit RPGs, while drawing thematic influence from games such as Silent Hills, Deadly Premonition, and Yomawari: Night Alone.

Boasting a retro 90’s aesthetic and anime-inspired cutscenes, Yuppie Psycho combines mystery and surrealism, according to the developer at least, whom cites films like American Psycho and Brazil as inspirations.

In addition to a release date, a price-point is currently a mystery. However, given that the developer’s previous game was $9.99 USD, it’s safe to assume Yuppie Psycho will be within the same ballpark of cost.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview from the developer itself:

First day at a new job? What a nightmare!

Join Brian Pasternack, a young man with no future in a dystopian 90s society, on his first day at one of the world’s largest companies, Sintracorp. Uncertain, unprepared, and massively unqualified, will Pasternack have what it takes to shine in Sintracorp’s hierarchy? It all depends on how he performs on his first assignment… and whether he survives it.

During his unconventional employee orientation, Pasternack discovers what his new job really entails: hunting a “witch” whose powers made the success of the corporation possible in the first place, but who now seems to have returned to torment its employees. Brian will meet all kinds of odd characters, escape from terrible creatures, and unravel the hidden secrets of Sintracorp’s dark past.

Key Features

During Brian’s Time at Sintracorp, you will: