Zack Snyder's Justice League Includes an Accidental Association With Halo

After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally set to release later this week on HBO Max. While the film is sure to be filled to the brim with Easter eggs and other secrets that longtime fans of DC Comics are sure to notice, it looks like the movie also has a strange association with the Halo video game franchise.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, the character Deathstroke wields a sword that contains an icon on the hilt. The symbol is meant to tie back into Ra's al Ghul, who is a longtime Batman villain that also has a history with Deathstroke. However, the symbol itself seems to be rooted in the old Halo games that were developed by Bungie in the early 2000s.

An emblem I made twenty years ago is on Deathstroke’s sword I guess? pic.twitter.com/kbVKB5KrI5 — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) March 14, 2021

Current Bungie director Christopher Barrett, who previously worked on the Halo series, shared the image of Deathstroke's sword on Twitter and said that the icon that is seen on the hilt is actually one that he designed. Barrett even went as far as to share the original illustrator file that he apparently still has where he designed the symbol. In case you're unaware of what these icons were even used for, the Halo series has always allowed players to select certain icons like this in the multiplayer portion of each game.

It looks like the way that this whole situation even transpired in the first place is because of Google SEO. A few years back, someone on the interweb uploaded this emblem and labeled it as the icon associated with Ra's al Ghul's clan. Over the years, any searches from folks online looking for said image were then giving this symbol as one of the top results. Apparently, someone on the team working on Zack Snyder's Justice League may have just done a cursory Google search for themselves before then recreating the logo in real-life and placing it on a prop. It's a bizarre situation to be certain, but also a pretty funny one.

Conversely, if you're wondering when Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to release, it will be hitting HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th. In turn, the latest installment in the Halo series, Halo Infinite, is going to arrive later this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

[H/T Eurogamer]