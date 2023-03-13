Nintendo Boss Reveals Why Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is $70

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has revealed why the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, will be retailing for a higher price than other Switch games. Nintendo made big waves roughly a month back when it unveiled that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be the first Switch title to ever cost $69.99. And while fans haven't been happy with the idea of having to pay more for the latest Zelda entry, Bowser believes that the cost is justified based on what is seen in the game.

In a recent conversation with AP, Bowser was asked about the increased price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the reason behind Nintendo's decision on this matter. Bowser stressed that this $70 value isn't one that is going to be seen regularly with Switch games in the future. When it comes to Tears of the Kingdom, though, Nintendo felt that this higher cost is one that would be acceptable given the scale of the new Zelda title.

"We look at what the game has to offer. I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience," Bowser said. "The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game. This isn't a price point that we'll necessarily have on all our titles. It's actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself."

It remains to be seen if fans end up agreeing with Bowser about the quality of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but based on the response to Breath of the Wild, this seems like it will be Nintendo's biggest performer of the year regardless of its price. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to play Tears of the Kingdom as it will be launching in just a couple of short months on May 12th. When it does arrive, it will be available to play exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.