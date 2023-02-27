The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC Seemingly Confirmed

It seems that Nintendo has already confirmed that its biggest release of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, will be getting DLC at some point in the future. Currently, Nintendo hasn't said a whole lot about Tears of the Kingdom in an official capacity. Although the game was announced all the way back in 2019, Nintendo has remained very quiet about its upcoming Zelda title outside of a handful of trailers. And while fans are still eager to see more of what Tears of the Kingdom will have in store before it hits shelves, Nintendo looks to have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to future add-on content.

In a new mention on the official website for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo outright mentioned that DLC support seems to be in the cards. Although it wasn't said what form this DLC might take, Nintendo stated in a footnote that the full version of Tears of the Kingdom is required to purchase in order to access DLC. As such, this seems to be a roundabout way of verifying that Tears of the Kingdom will be getting DLC at a time further down the road.

It's worth noting that with the predecessor to Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo did end up releasing DLC in the form of a Season Pass that contained two different expansions. Both of these expansions ended up arriving within the first year of availability for Breath of the Wild. As such, if Nintendo looks to follow a similar pattern here with Tears of the Kingdom, then we should likely learn more about what's in store for the game on this front before long.

For now, the one thing we continue to know with absolute certainty is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch later this spring on May 12th. When it does release, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED systems.

