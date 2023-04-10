Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-Order Exclusive Item Sells Out Instantly

Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold out immediately today at retail chain Walmart following the reveal of a new exclusive item. As expected with a release like Tears of the Kingdom, various storefronts are handing out bonus goodies to those who opt to pre-order the Switch title ahead of its launch in the coming month. And while most stores have completely different pre-order bonuses, one freebie has proven to be so sought after that it was made unavailable nearly right away.

Early this morning, Walmart pushed live a new listing on its website for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that included an exclusive "Wall Scroll" for those that opted to pre-purchase the game. This scroll was primarily gold in color and featured both the Tears of the Kingdom logo and a destroyed version of the Master Sword, which Nintendo has shown in previous promotional trailers. Clearly, this pre-order bonus was enough to convince fans to purchase Tears of the Kingdom if they hadn't already because Walmart sold out of this wall scroll within practically no time at all.

Although some were disappointed to see this exclusive accessory for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gone so quickly, it seems like Walmart is going to soon be giving out a variant of this same wall scroll. In the hours since this initial pre-order bonus sold out, Walmart has updated the page to now feature a black wall scroll that will come with future purchases of Tears of the Kingdom. This add-on item has yet to become available though as the site says it will be "coming soon". So if you still wanted to grab one of these exclusive wall scroll freebies for yourself, you should have another opportunity soon enough.

At this point in time, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is rapidly approaching its launch date, which is roughly one month away. The sequel to Breath of the Wild is slated to finally arrive on May 12th and will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

Did you happen to snag one of these pre-orders for the golden wall scroll version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Walmart? Or are you instead holding out for the black variant which should become available soon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.