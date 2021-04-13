The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Has Been Recreated as a Nintendo Game Boy Color Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the most visually impressive games on Nintendo Switch, but it might have looked a lot different on a previous video game system. Developer Ohana Studio has released a fan trailer for Breath of the Wild reimagined in an art style meant to evoke Zelda games on Game Boy Color. The resulting amalgam is a gorgeous love letter to the Zelda franchise as a whole. It just might make some fans wish that the game was actually in development! The trailer can be found at the top of this page.

During the Game Boy Color's lifespan, three Zelda games were made available: Link's Awakening DX, Oracle of Ages, and Oracle of Seasons. None of those games have achieved the level of popularity of Breath of the Wild, but they all have faithful followings. As such, a new Zelda game made in that style could find a lot of success!

Unfortunately, Ohana Studio was quick to point out that this is not a fan game that's currently in production. Nintendo is notorious for protecting its IP, and games made using Nintendo assets are quickly removed from the internet. That said, there is some hope that the game might actually release in some form. In the comments on YouTube, Ohana Studio notes that it might replace the Zelda assets with new ones and turn it into something original. Games like Freedom Planet began life as fan projects, so it wouldn't be unheard of!

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Zelda franchise, and it seems likely that Nintendo will have a lot to announce throughout the year. As of this writing, Skyward Sword HD has been announced for Switch, but there have been rumors about additional projects, as well. Link's Awakening received a remake on Switch, so it might be possible the other Game Boy Color games could as well. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

