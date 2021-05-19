New Zelda: Skyward Sword amiibo Will Release Alongside the Nintendo Switch Port

✖

This summer, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release on Nintendo Switch, and the game will be accompanied by an all-new amiibo figure! Releasing the same day as the game, the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo features both characters on one base. It also allows players to call the Loftwing at any point in the game. Typically, players can only call the bird for a pick-up at specific locations. However, when using the amiibo, players can take to the skies from any place. Tapping the amiibo a second time will also allow players to go back to the exact spot they were picked up!

A trailer showcasing the functionality can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Meet the new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, launching on 7/16! This amiibo features two characters on a single base and can be used to travel between the surface and the sky in The Legend of Zelda: #SkywardSwordHD.https://t.co/mbhwOfSzX5 pic.twitter.com/YFK5WbYYHZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 19, 2021

Zelda and Loftwing is the second amiibo based on the game. Years ago, Nintendo also released a figure based on Link's appearance in Skyward Sword. It remains to be seen whether that figure will get another release to coincide with the Switch port, but Nintendo did re-release the four Zelda Champion amiibo to coincide with the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity last fall. It's entirely possible they might do the same for the new game. It would be the perfect opportunity for those that missed out!

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the release of the original The Legend of Zelda. Nintendo has not announced any specific plans to celebrate the occasion the way it did with Mario, but we have seen some products announced for this year. The Zelda and Loftwing amiibo joins Skyward Sword HD and the upcoming Zelda Joy-Cons. It remains to be seen whether more Zelda games will be released this year, but there have been rumors about remakes and more Switch ports. Hopefully Nintendo will have more information when E3 kicks off next month!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the Zelda Loftwing amiibo will both release on July 16th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Do you plan on checking out the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo? What do you think of its functionality in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!