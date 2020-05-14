CMON Bringing Zombicide and Cthulhu Comics to Kickstarter

You might assume that after CMON's recent Kickstarter success regarding Ankh: Gods of Egypt they would be heading right into another game, but as they recently revealed, that is not exactly the case, though fans of their games will still find a lot to love. That's because CMON announced that their next Kickstarter campaign will actually be for a set of comics set in two of their famous game universes, though they will still have something for fans of those games to use. CMON Comics Volume 1 will feature stories based in the worlds of Zombicide, Zombicide: Invader, and Cthulhu: Death May Die, and while each one will feature a full story, they will also feature exclusive game content to use with your copies of those aforementioned games, and you can check some of that additional content out in the full trailer above.

We don't have a lot of details on the creative teams for the comics or the date that the Kickstarter campaign will launch, but we'll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, you can check out the official description of the campaign below.

"For years we have been creating games, with a complexity of characters, backstories, goals - and sometimes we all wish we could just dive deeper into those universes...

For our next Kickstarter project, it's time to take all that expertise and go to new, uncharted territories.

We present to you CMON Comics - volume 1, featuring stories set in the universes of Zombicide, Zombicide: Invader and Cthulhu: Death May Die. Coming soon to Kickstarter! Stay tuned."

Last week, we introduced our next Kickstarter, CMON Comics - Volume 1. The Graphic Novels are paired with exclusive gameplay content. Let's meet some new faces! This is Lysa, one of the protagonists of Cthulhu: Death May Die's adventure, who will also join you at the tabletop! pic.twitter.com/vQKsBxi6ZC — CMON (@CMONGames) May 12, 2020

CMON also recently put the spotlight on a brand new character that will come with the Cthulhu graphic novel adventure, Lysa, who can also be used in the game. You can get an up-close look at the new content below.

