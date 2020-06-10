Amazon Offers an Echo Dot and 1-Month of Unlimited Music for Only $9

If you're on board with the Alexa ecosystem and you want to score an Echo Dot super cheap, Amazon has brought back a very popular deal that you'll want to take advantage of. At the time of writing, Prime members can get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for only 99 cents with the purchase of 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for a total cost of $8.98 (non Prime members can score the deal for $10.98).

Note that the subscription will auto renew at $7.99 for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime members unless you cancel before the subscription ends, which is easy to do. Current subscribers aren't eligible according to the terms and conditions, but it might work if you're willing to try unsubscribing first. You can grab the deal right here on Amazon while it lasts.

An Echo Dot will usually run you at least $25 when its on sale, so this is a pretty fantastic deal. It's also a sale that we usually see around the holidays, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

Head on over to Amazon's deal page for more of the discounts they have going on for Alexa-enabled devices.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.