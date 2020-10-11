Amazon Prime Day 2020 Announces Early Deals for 4K TVs

With the launch of Amazon Prime Day 2020 coming soon, the retailer just announced some major savings for 4K TVs that will be available when the savings kick off. Amazon Prime Day is set to kick off on October 13th, though there are some early deals currently going on. But when the full event starts on Tuesday, there are a ton of amazing deals for Fire TV-enabled devices for under $300, as well as the Echo Show 5 which will be slashed in half with a 50% discount.

A breakdown of the new Prime Day 2020 TV deals can be found below. The list will be updated as new options are added. Note that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals. If you want to save even more, you might want to take advantage of all the bonus credit options that Amazon is offering ahead of Prime Day. UPDATE: Amazon has launched a preview of their best Prime Day 2020 deals and it includes several new TV options.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV

Save $150 off this Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV. A large, 55-inch class 4K TV regularly priced at $449.99, Amazon listed this one at $299.99 as a pre-Prime Day Deal. It has Fire TV and includes a Voice Remote with Alexa and built-in access to Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more.

Features:

55″ class TV

4K – with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors

Wi-Fi ready – just connect and watch

3 HDMI ports

Customize the name and picture settings for each input device

Dolby Vision HDR for watching Movies and TV shows that support it

Use Alexa to instantly search for and watch movies, TV shows and more on any platform

DTS Virtual X audio

View this TV on Amazon

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV

Looking for something a little smaller? Save $100 on this Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV. For only $199.99, you get 4K picture quality in a smaller form factor but keep the Fire TV benefits. With the voice remote, you can use Alexa to find and play movies and other content across hundreds of integrated apps and channels.

Not surprisingly, it’s currently the #1 selling LED / LDC TV on Amazon.

Features:

True-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality

43″ class TV

Wi-Fi ready – just connect and watch

3 HDMI inputs

Customize the name of each input

DTS Studio Sound audio

Fire TV Built-in

Voice remote with Alexa

View this TV on Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV

If 4K isn’t a priority, you can save $60 off this Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV. Priced at only $119.99 in this pre-Prime Day deal, this Toshiba also comes with Fire TV built-in.

Perfect for use as an extra TV for the kids or a guest room or even the “gaming lounge,” 720p delivers a superior TV experience for movies and TV shows and gaming in a smaller table mount form factor. With the voice remote, you can use Alexa to instantly search for and play content on any platform, just like it’s larger sibling.

Features:

720p HD resolution

3 HDMI ports

Customize the name and picture settings. for each input

DTS TruSurround

Voice Remote with Alexa

Fire TV built-in

View This TV On Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 Deal

Right now you can get $45 off the Echo Show 5. Normally, $K89.99, Amazon Prime members can now get this Smart Screen device for only $44.99.

The Echo Show 5 is smaller than the Echo Show 8 with its 5.5-inch display, but it features all of the same functionality – Alexa, smart home control, Spotfiy, Prime Video, and more. You can also bundle the Echo Show 5 with a $5 Blink Mini or $5 Smart Plug.

What can you do with an Echo Show?

Cook along to step-by-step recipes

Easily update to-do lists and calendars

Make hands-free video calls

Check the weather and traffic on your way out

Watch movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news

Control smart home devices like security cameras, control lights, and thermostats

Check Out The Echo Show 5 On Amazon

More Deals?

Keep in mind that Walmart will be running their own Black Friday-style sales event beginning on October 11th and running through October 15th. Some of the early TV-related deals previewed for the event include this JVC 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $248, and this Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $69.

Additional early Prime Day Deals can be found here. Stay tuned to our Gear section for more Amazon Prime Day Deals and info.

