Walmart Black Friday 2023 Deals Revealed With 50% Off Plus Membership Offer

If you don't want to rely entirely on your Amazon Prime membership for Black Friday deals in the month of November, you might want to take advantage of the deal that Walmart is currently running on their Walmart+ memberships, Regularly priced at $98 on an annual plan, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart through November 8th 2023. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+ (which is $59.99 for the Essential plan on its own if you bought it separately), early access to online deals, free shipping on gifts and groceries with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, special offers, and more.

Speaking of early access, Walmart's first Black Friday event for 2023 takes place on November 8th, and members will have early access to the deals (examples listed below) starting at 12pm ET. Historically, high demand products like gaming consoles have also been locked behind memberships, so if you're in the market for a PS5 Slim or the new Nintendo Switch OLED console bundle, it might come in handy.

According to the fine print, the deal is "not available to InHome members or current, paid annual members or members with a current plan through a third party offer other than those offers through YouTube, GamePass & Panera". So if you had a Walmart+ plan previously and cancelled, you can take advantage of the half price offer as well.

Dates and times for Walmart's two Black Friday deal events:

Event 1 – Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 10 (Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.)

Event 2 – Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 24 (Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22.)

Some major deals that will be available for Event 1:

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS – $329.00 (Save $70.00)

SAMSUNG 65" Class UHD Roku TV – $398.00 (Special Buy)

50" Class onn. Roku TV – $148.00 (Special Buy)

AirPods (2nd Gen.) – $69.00 (Save $30.00)

Barbie Playset – $12.97 (Save $9.00)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RC – $25.00 (Save $24.97)

LEGO Technic – $25.00 (Save $15.00)

Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – $449.99 (Save $200.00)

Ninja Professional Blender- $50.00 (Special Buy)

Levi Signature Jeans – $15.00 (Save $4.94)

Crocs Men's and Women's Unisex Baya Clog Sandals – $19.99 (Save $30.00)

What's new on Paramount+

November will see the expansion of the Yellowstone universe with a new series from Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo. Lawmen: Bass Reeves takes place in the old west and follows the story of one of the era's most legendary lawmen. The series is set to make its premiere on November 5th.

If comedy is more your speed, Paramount+ is finally bringing the long-awaited sequel to Good Burger to life. Good Burger 2, which sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles from the original movie, debuts on November 22nd. You can check out a complete list of new Paramount+ releases for November 2023 right here.