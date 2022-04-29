Nintendo Surprises Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fans With Free Reward

✖

Starting today, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans can get a cool new freebie through the My Nintendo Store, if they've saved up enough Platinum points. The store has been updated with a new set of coasters inspired by The Roost Cafe. The coasters are made out of cork, and come in a sleek tin features an image of Brewster with a coffee cup. At just 700 Platinum points, the coaster set is pretty easy to obtain, though Animal Crossing fans should keep in mind that they will have to pay a few dollars to cover the shipping costs.

An image of the coaster set can be found below. Readers interested in spending their points on the set can find it on the My Nintendo Store right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The coaster set should make a great freebie for fans of New Horizons! The Roost Cafe was not available as part of the Nintendo Switch game when it first launched in March 2020, but fans pleaded to see it return. The cafe was brought back as part of an update last year, much to the delight of fans. A set celebrating Brewster and his coffee house seems like an excellent idea, and should be the perfect thing to use with your beverage of choice while playing the game.

The coaster set is just the latest physical reward added to the My Nintendo Store. In March, the company revealed two sets of keychains inspired by the box art for classic N64 games, including Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The company has also recently added rewards based on Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. If fans don't plan on snagging the new Animal Crossing coasters, there are plenty of other great physical rewards available on the My Nintendo Store!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Are you planning on snagging this item? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!