My Nintendo Store Surprises Fans With Free N64 Rewards

The Nintendo 64 is having a bit of a renaissance at the moment, thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The service’s Expansion Pack gives subscribers access to a number of classic N64 games, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. To celebrate those games specifically, My Nintendo Rewards members can snag two sets of keychains that showcase the original box art. The sets cost just 500 Platinum points, which are fairly easy to acquire from Nintendo. Shipping is not free, but N64 fans likely won’t mind spending a little bit to get these!

As of this writing, both keychain sets are in stock at the Nintendo Store, which can be found right here. Super Mario 64 is paired with Ocarina of Time, while Star Fox 64 is accompanied by Mario Kart 64. Images of the two sets of keychains were shared on Twitter by @Wario64 and can be found embedded below.

Nintendo 64 keychains available on My Nintendo rewards (500 Platinum Points each) https://t.co/Johb0fE0Ef pic.twitter.com/gnxKYtaCk7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 17, 2022

The four games represented above are arguably some of the biggest and most important that released on the N64. Super Mario 64 was one of the most influential games of all-time, while Ocarina of Time represented a major change for the Zelda franchise. Star Fox 64 and Mario Kart 64 offered smaller jumps forward from their Super Nintendo predecessors, but both are beloved games, and they have found quite a bit of new interest on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack currently offers subscribers access to 13 games that released on the Nintendo 64. Since last year, Nintendo has been updating the games offered on a monthly basis. Last month saw the release of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, while this month saw the release of F-Zero X. At this time, there is no word on what game will be released in April, butthere are still a number of beloved releases not available, including games like Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what comes next!

Do you plan on picking up these keychains? Are you a fan of the N64? Let us know in the comments or share yourthoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!