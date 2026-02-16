Barbie’s Kylie Minogue Doll Recreates Her Iconic “Padam Padam” Look

The pop princess who’s sold more records than any solo Australian artist in history is getting the Barbie treatment, and the result is as red-hot as the track it’s inspired by.

Kylie Minogue, the global pop icon who’s been reinventing herself for decades, has officially joined the Barbie Signature lineup with a collector doll that captures her show-stopping “Padam Padam” aesthetic.

The Doll That Goes “Padam Padam”

Remember that jaw-dropping moment when Kylie’s “Padam Padam” video dropped and everyone collectively gasped at that red ensemble? Barbie’s designers certainly did. The doll is decked out in a meticulous recreation of Kylie’s fiery Mugler bodysuit that had us all contemplating whether we too could pull off head-to-toe crimson (… most of us probably can’t).

From the sleek, form-fitting bodysuit to those statement lace-up Maison-Ernest boots that scream “pop icon,” every element has been scaled down to Barbie proportions without losing any of the “Kylie” impact.

The best touch might be the flowing sheer chiffon cape that adds just the right amount of dramatic flair, because what’s a pop comeback without a little drama? The doll even sports Kylie’s signature bright red lip and those eye-catching scarlet streaks running through her blonde hair.

If you’ve been collecting music memorabilia or Barbies (or both), this crossover hits that sweet spot between fashion doll and pop culture artifact. It’s basically Kylie’s “Padam Padam” renaissance captured in 12-inch form.

Why Kylie, Why Now?

Kylie has always stood out for her ability to evolve while remaining authentically herself, a quality that’s helped her sell over 80 million records worldwide. TIME Magazine didn’t name her one of the most influential people in the world for nothing.

The doll is a celebration of a woman who’s spent decades shaping music, fashion, and pop culture. For those of us who’ve watched Kylie reinvent herself time and again, seeing her immortalized during this particularly triumphant era feels especially meaningful.

What You Get & Where To Grab It

The Barbie Signature Kylie Minogue Collectible Doll comes complete with the doll itself, a display stand (because this is definitely one you’ll want to show off), and a Certificate of Authenticity that confirms you’ve snagged an official piece of the Barbie Signature collection.

While the box says it’s suitable for ages 6 and up, this is primarily aimed at adult collectors who appreciate both Kylie’s legacy and Barbie’s attention to detail. And at $59.40, it’s definitely a premium collector’s item rather than a plaything.

You can pre-order the Barbie Signature Kylie Minogue Collectible Doll now at the Mattel Shop, Amazon, Walmart, Target, or Mattel Creations. The release date isn’t until March 27, 2026, but you don’t want to drag your feet on this one. Collector dolls like this tend to disappear faster than concert tickets, especially when they celebrate such an iconic moment in pop culture.

The Final Beat

What Mattel has created here isn’t just a doll—it’s a miniature monument to one of pop’s most enduring stars during one of her most vibrant moments. The bold red ensemble captures both Kylie’s fashion-forward thinking and her unapologetic embrace of glamour.

Kylie’s doll delivers that perfect hit of pop culture nostalgia mixed with contemporary cool. And just like the song it’s based on, this Barbie is designed to make an impression that lasts long after the music stops.