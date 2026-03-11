Godzilla vs. Power Rangers Kaiju Figures Are Finally Available (And More Are On The Way)

Comics fans are in a golden era of crossovers these days, and several of the best crossovers involve the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. One of those delightful crossovers is Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which introduced the world to the powerful Kaiju Rangers, and Playmates Toys had fans hyped after they revealed a brand new toyline based on those Rangers. Now the Kaiju Ranger figures have finally arrived, and though they might be a bit challenging to hunt down, the good news is that there are even more toys on the way.

The first wave of Kaiju Rangers includes the Red Rodan Ranger, the Blue Anguirus Ranger, and the Green Godzilla Ranger, and each one features multiple points of articulation, a weapon, and a gold Power Coin-themed figure stand. All three figures are now available at Target, but the unfortunate news is that, as of now, they are out of stock online. The good news is that many are finding the first wave at their local Target stores, so while you might have to head to the nearest store, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to add these to your collection.

More Kaiju Rangers Are On The Way (And Soon)

The first wave of Kaiju Rangers is obviously exciting, but so is the fact that the line is continuing for at least one more wave. Playmates Toys revealed a first look at the rest of the Kaiju Rangers at this year’s Toy Fair, with a lineup that included the Pink Mothra Ranger, the Black King Caesar Ranger, and the Yellow Baragon Ranger.

All of the Rangers look great, but the biggest show stealer at Toy Fair was the massive Godzilla Dragonzord figure that was also at the booth. The Godzilla Dragonzord keeps its look from the hit Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series, and it looks amazing when standing next to the entire Ranger team. Hopefully, this series will continue even further, as there are even more amazing combinations we’d love to see in toy form.

Godzilla vs. Power Rangers Kaiju Rangers Wave 1

While the Kaiju Rangers are currently out of stock at the moment, they should end up being restocked eventually, and you can find each figure of the wave and what it includes below.

Godzilla vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Kaiju Ranger Blue Anguirus Action Figure

The Blue Anguirus figure is based on the iconic Anguirus Kaiju, and it stands at 5.5″ inches. The vibrant blue paint job and the spike-laden helmet and shoulders can’t help but stand out, and the figure also comes with two blade blasters in different modes and a power lance, and you can check it out above.

Godzilla vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Kaiju Ranger Green Godzilla Action Figure

Next up is the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, who is crossing over with the Green Ranger. The bright green suit allows the scaling on the armor to shine, and the gold on the armor pops against the white gloves and boots. The helmet also appears super detailed, and the figure comes with the Sword of Darkness and blade blasters.

Godzilla vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Kaiju Ranger Red Rodan Action Figure

The final Ranger of the first wave is the Red Rodan figure, which brings some of Rodan’s iconic features to the Mighty Morphin Red Ranger. In keeping with the other figures in the line, Red Rodan includes his Power Sword and Blade Blaster, but the figure also immediately stands out thanks to its red and white color scheme, detailed helmet, and extended wings on its back.

The Kaiju Rangers are available at Target.

