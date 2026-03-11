LEGO Reveals a New One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit Set as Netflix Season 2 Arrives

LEGO has officially revealed the first One Piece set of 2026 and it represents one of the most important objects that kick-started Monkey’s pirate journey. The newly-announced LEGO One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit coincides with the second season of the One Piece, recently released on Netflix.

The theme first launched in August 2025 with seven sets based on the first season of the Netflix series. Now, with the release of the second season, LEGO is expanding the lineup with a new collectible set centered around the legendary Devil Fruit that changed Monkey D. Luffy’s life. If you are a fan of the LEGO One Piece lineup, you will love this one.

You can already preorder the set through the LEGO Store, with a release date set for August 1, 2026.

Credit: LEGO

The 482-piece build recreates the famous Gum-Gum Fruit with its recognizable spiral design. However, the model is more than just a display piece. When you remove the top of the fruit, you reveal a hidden scene showing young Luffy discovering the Devil Fruit inside the Windmill Village hut, highlighting the key moment from the anime and live-action in brick form.

Credit: LEGO

You also receive two Luffy minifigures: One represents the present-day captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, complete with long movable arms that you can extend from either side. The the second minifigure depicts young Luffy as he first encounters the fruit that grants him his stretching powers.

Why the Gum-Gum Fruit Is Such an Important One Piece Moment

If you follow One Piece, you already know the Gum-Gum Fruit sits at the center of Luffy’s origin story. After eating the Devil Fruit as a child, Luffy gains the stretching abilities that eventually define his fighting style and personality throughout the series.

Because of that, the fruit itself has become one of the most recognizable symbols in the franchise. That makes this LEGO build less about recreating a specific battle scene and more about celebrating the moment that started everything.

Credit: LEGO

The set works as both a collectible display and a play feature as well. The detailed fruit shell sits on a nameplate stand for display, while the hidden interior scene allows you to recreate Luffy’s discovery in Windmill Village. The build also includes movable arms for the present-day Luffy minifigure, which lets you recreate his stretchy powers in LEGO form.

Preorders Are Live as the LEGO One Piece Line Expands

The LEGO One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit (Set 75647) is available for preorder now through the LEGO Store.

Price: $69.99

Pieces: 482

Release date: August 1, 2026

Dimensions: About 6.5 inches tall and 5 inches wide

Meanwhile, the reveal also hints that more One Piece sets may be on the way later this year. Rumors have suggested that builds inspired by locations and characters such as Drum Island Castle, a Marine Ship, and Tony Tony Chopper could arrive in the same wave. While those sets have not been confirmed yet, LEGO often releases themed waves together, which means additional announcements may follow as the August launch approaches.