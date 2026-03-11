Walmart Video Game Sale Includes Accessories, Stellar Blade, Elden Ring, and Plenty More

Your backlog isn’t getting any shorter on its own. But a well-timed sale? That’s basically the universe telling you to finally pull the trigger on Elden Ring or finally give Stellar Blade the attention it deserves.

Walmart has launched a major video game clearance sale right now, slashing prices on dozens of titles across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, plus accessories like controllers and charging stations. You’re getting up to 50% on some of the biggest releases of the past few years.

No matter if you’re a Switch household, a PS5 loyalist, or an Xbox die-hard, there’s something here worth grabbing. Here’s a breakdown of the best deals currently available.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Family-friendly titles and LEGO games are seeing some of the steepest cuts in this sale, which you already know is exciting (especially if you have kids in the house). Of course, other, more mature titles are also on offer with this sale:

Best PlayStation Game Deals

PS5 owners, this section is for you. Stellar Blade at nearly half off is pretty hard to argue with, and Elden Ring at $29 is practically a steal for one of the most celebrated games of this generation:

Best Xbox Game Deals

Xbox players aren’t left out. NBA 2K25 at $7 is almost aggressively cheap, and Monster Hunter Wilds showing up at $19 is worth a serious look if you’ve been on the fence:

Gaming Accessory Deals

Games aren’t the only thing on sale. If your controller is starting to feel like it’s held together by vibes and muscle memory, now might be the time to upgrade.

Walmart’s gaming clearance includes hundreds of deals across games and accessories, and stock can move fast. So if something catches your eye, don’t sit on it too long. This is one of the stronger console game sales running online right now, and it’s a solid window to add to that ever-growing backlog without breaking the bank.