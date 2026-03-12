Monster High Adds Coraline to Their Skullector Line-Up

A new Monster High Skullector doll will release on Friday, March 13th, and its spookiness makes it entirely fitting for that specific date. The latest collaboration brings the title character of the Laika stop-motion animated film, Coraline, to the Monster High collection, and it’ll go up on Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and the Mattel Shop website on Friday for $65.

The two teams behind the collab have done a fantastic job combining the two aesthetics of Monster High and Coraline. The doll includes Coraline’s iconic blue bob hairdo and the iconic yellow raincoat from the film, two incredibly important pieces that made Coraline stand out and her character design so memorable. On top of those, her outfit also includes the red dress, striped socks, yellow rainboots, and newsboy cap with the gold accents.

Mattel has created a few incredible designs when it comes to these Skullector collectible dolls (this Alien one? Amazing), and this one definitely fits right in. The care and effort they took can be seen in the detail of this doll. I’m specifically talking about Coraline’s outfit. You can see the pattern and design placed upon the raincoat’s belt, two dragons with thread and needles that create an awesome pattern. On top of that, her hat and red purse look like they’re made out of a different material than the rest, enhancing the quality and look of the entire doll.

While the outfit alone sends this one out of the park, the accessories make it extra worth it. Coraline’s doll comes with The Cat, the snarky companion that joins Coraline on her journey in The Other World. He’s got his head tilted too, his feline sass immortalized in this mini-figure There’s also the miniature version of Coraline, the doll with button eyes that The Beldam, aka Other Mother, uses to spy on Coraline in the real world. So, if you pick up this Skullector doll, you’ll also be getting a second, button-eyed mini-doll. And if that’s not the deciding factor, I don’t know what would be.

Mattel’s Monster High Skullector Dolls have continued to be slam dunks in the collectible department. Each one has taken great care in bringing to the table a unique rendition of whatever character from whatever film, with fantastic detail and fun creative outfits and accessories. A few of the other dolls are still available, like this:

