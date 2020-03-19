Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Replica Arm Is the Coolest Back-Scratcher on Earth

The upcoming open-world Cyberpunk 2077 game from CD Projekt Red will prominently feature the Rockerboy character Johnny Silverhand, as played by one Keanu Reeves. In a game where cybernetic body modification is central to the story, Johnny sports a badass robot arm which serves as the inspiration for his name.

Interestingly, a 1/4 scale replica version of Johnny Silverhand’s arm is up for pre-order here at GameStop for $59.99. Is that too much to pay for the coolest back-scratcher ever made? You be the judge. If you ask us, the price seems fairly reasonable since it’s 1/4 scale, which should be just big enough to get those hard to reach areas. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to scratch that itch until September 1st, which is just a couple of weeks before the game itself is set to ship.

Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077 collectibles, the Collector’s Edition of the game is currently available to pre-order at Walmart for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ($249.99) Stock on this bundle is rare, so jump on it while you can.

The set comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more.

The standard game is also available to pre-order for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC here at Walmart with a $10 discount. Best Buy is offering some sweet-looking Steelbook cases with their pre-orders in addition to a $10 reward.

