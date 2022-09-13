Disney Halloween 2022 Collection Adds Glowing Spider Web Mickey Mouse Purse

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome to the ComicBook.com Disney hub for Halloween! Below you'll find a bunch of Disney's best new releases for Halloween 2022. The latest addition comes from Loungefly, who have teamed up with Disney and Entertainment Earth to launch a spooky glow-in-the-dark Spider Web Mickey crossbody purse. As you can see, the glow effect is especially fantastic with this design. Pre-order details can be found below followed by other top items in Disney's Halloween lineup.

Mickey Mouse Spiderweb Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse ($69.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping with the code FALLFREE22): "Get ready for spookiest time of the year with this Mickey Mouse Spiderweb Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse- Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Measuring approximately 9-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 3-inches deep, it's made of faux leather and features top zipper closure, an adjustable strap, matching themed lining, shiny silver hardware, and glow-in-the-dark and printed details."

The spider web Mickey purse follows Loungefly mini backpacks of Daisy Witch and Devil Mickey that were released as Entertainment Earth exclusives last week. There's also a set of enamel pins featuring Halloween Huey, Louie, and Dewey that would go great with the bags.

Daisy Duck Halloween Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack ($69.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth – Exclusive (free US shipping with the code FALLFREE22): "Featuring Daisy playing the part of a witch, it's made of faux leather and includes top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware, an enamel zipper charm... and glow-in-the-dark and printed details! It measures about 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long."

Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack ($69.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth – Exclusive: "Feeling a little devilish? Have some spooky Halloween fun with your buddy Mickey Mouse and this fantastic Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Measuring about 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long, the faux-leather backpack features top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, and shiny silver hardware. Plus, there are glow-in-the-dark, applique, and printed details!."

Disney Halloween Huey, Louie, and Dewey Enamel Pin 3-Pack ($18.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth – Exclusive: "Inspired by the classic Trick or Treat cartoon, Donald's sometimes mischievous nephews – Huey, Dewey, and Louie – are all dressed up for Halloween and ready to trick-or-treat for some candy. Each pin measures about 1 1/2-inches tall and will look great when you wear it or display it in your collection."

You know we're getting close to Halloween when Disney sets up their spooky shop. They've done just that with a new crop of costumes, decorations, accessories, and more. Naturally, fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, and Hocus Pocus will be especially excited about the new offerings.

You can shop Disney's official Halloween Shop right here, and we've picked out some of our favorite items in the list below. Keep in mind that orders of $75 or more will ship free using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hot Topic is also getting into the Disney Halloween game with a range of exclusive "candy-coated" styles that include a Mickey Mouse hooded cardigan and a Mickey Mouse pumpkins woven button up. You can order these items right here at Hot Topic alongside the rest of their Halloween lineup. But there's a lot more where that came from!

Her Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Stripe Girls Hooded Cardigan (standard and plus sizes): Keep your Halloween look as sweet as candy corn with this cardigan! This boo-tiful knit cardi features bold stripes inspired by candy corn, and comes with spooktacular Halloween designs down the sleeves, with Mickey Mouse on one sleeve and Minnie Mouse on the other! This cardigan is complete with pumpkin-shaped buttons down the center, pockets, Mickey Mouse ears at the hood and a Mickey Mouse pumpkin embroidered on the chest."

Our Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkins Woven Button-Up: "Get ready for a screamin' good time at the Disney Parks with the perfect woven top that will get you into the spirit of the season! This frightfully fun button-up features an allover toss of Mickey Mouse pumpkins in orange & purple, plus bats and crescent moons."

One of the other standouts in Hot Topic's Halloween lineup is a brand new collection inspired by Tim Burton's iconic 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas. It includes THIS:

Hot Topic's new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, hoodies, skirts, leggings and more. You can browse through it all right here. The crown jewel of the collection is an amazing Oogie Boogie drape cardigan, which includes a design covered in worm and stitches with a pointed hood with Oogie Boogies face. At the time of writing, you can grab the cardigan here in standard and plus sizes.

The items in The Nightmare Before Christmas Hot Topic collection would pair perfectly with high top sneakers that launched earlier this week. The collection includes a Jack Skellington edition with a bowtie and moon silhouette design and a patchwork Sally design with spiders.

You can order the new The Nightmare Before Christmas shoes here at FUN.com for $49.99 each in unisex sizes for the Jack Skellington design and women's sizes for Sally. These sneakers look pretty fantastic, and you can't beat the price. The best part is that The Nightmare Before Christmas is pretty much a year round thing at this point, so you can wear them at all times. You can check out more of FUN's merch based on this Tim Burton classic right here.

On a related note, a sequel to the beloved film Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is headed to Disney+ on September 30th, and you can score a one-month deal on a Disney+ subscription to watch it. A synopsis for the upcoming film can be found below.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers.