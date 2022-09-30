Home Depot Selling Hocus Pocus Lawn Decorations for Halloween

While it may only be July, it's never too early to start thinking about the best time of year, Spooky Season, aka Halloween. Slowly but surely, various Halloween-themed offerings are starting to be announced, getting fans of the holiday excited and this year, The Home Depot is taking their spooky offerings a new level with the launch of new, Hocus Pocus inspired inflatables.

Available now on the Home Depot website are two inflatable offerings inspired by the iconic 1993 film. First up is the 4.5 ft Hocus Pocus Sisters Scene which features all three Sanderson Sisters standing together on an inflatable platform that reads "I put a spell on you this Halloween." The product is priced at $149. The second Hocus Pocus-themed offering is a solo inflatable of Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. She stands 3.5 feet tall and holds a pumpkin that reads "Gather 'Round Sisters". It retails for $34.98. The Hocus Pocus inflatables are just a two of several Disney Halloween inflatables available on the website. Other options include Oogie Boogie, Jack Skellington, and more.

As for other Halloween items at The Home Depot, the iconic giant skeleton — affectionally known as Skelly — returned on Friday but has already sold out. The Home Depot first unveiled Skelly back in 2020 and it quickly became a viral sensation. The success of the figure was largely based on its, pun intended, bare-bones design and massive scale, which made Halloween fans take notice. When the company brought the prop back in 2021, it also debuted a similarly impressive Inferno Pumpkin, with its tweet teasing that fans could potentially expect more exciting additions to the roster of oversized props.

As for Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson sisters will be showing up more than just on front lawns as decor. A sequel to the beloved film, starring Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is headed to Disney+ on September 30th.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers.

