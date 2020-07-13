Disney's Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Funko Pop Figure Has Finally Arrived (Exclusive)

Disney's Hocus Pocus has enjoyed a cult following since the film hit theaters in 1993, but things have really picked up in recent years. This includes lots of new official merch for fans, which seems to have kicked off with the release of the first Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Funko Pops. Those figures were a Spirit Halloween exclusive that arrived exactly two years ago today. That Pop was followed by a Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Movie Moment Pop at Spirit Halloween last year. In 2020, Billy Butcherson finally gets his due.

Indeed, Spirit Halloween and Funko have teamed up to launch the Billy Butcherson Funko Pop as an exclusive, and we're giving you your first look at it. In fact, you can pre-order one right here for $12.99 with shipping slated for September 16th. As Hocus Pocus fans know, Billy Butcherson is Winifred Sanderson's ex-boyfriend, who met an unpleasant end after cheating on Winifred with her younger sister Sarah. Winifred resurrected him 300 years later on Halloween to do her bidding, but he ended up helping the kids of Salem defeat the witches.

Needless to say, we're beginning to see a pattern here. Don't be surprised if a Binx the cat Funko Pop launches at Spirit Halloween between July 9th and July 13th of 2021. You can check out Spirit Halloween's entire Hocus Pocus range right here. In addition to exclusive Funko Pops, there are costumes, home decor, and more.

On a related note, Ravensburger has unveiled a board game based on Hocus Pocus, and players must work together to stop the Sanderson witches from completing a wicked potion that endangers Salem's children. According to the description, you can "play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way".

Pre-orders for Disney's Hocus Pocus: The Game are live here on Amazon for $19.99. It includes 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.

Finally, Hocus Pocus fans will be happy to know that the film is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time! Superfans should head straight for Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition of the film in 4K + Digital, which features some fantastic artwork designed by Matt Ferguson. This is the same artist that produced the artwork for Marvel's penultimate Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray box set last year. You can pre-order the SteelBook exclusive here at Best Buy for $27.99. The standard Hocus Pocus Blu-ray can also be pre-ordered at Best Buy for $22.99. At the time of writing, a listing for the standard edition is up on Amazon but not active.

Shipping on the Hocus Pocus 4K Blu-ray is slated for September 15th, so you'll have it in plenty of time for Halloween. Note that special features haven't been announced yet, but it probably won't differ much from previous releases. On that note, the 4K release follows 25th anniversary Blu-ray editions of Hocus Pocus that launched in 2018.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.