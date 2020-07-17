Hocus Pocus Fans Celebrate Movie's Anniversary And They're Ready For Halloween

Hocus Pocus hit the scene 27 years ago today and fans are celebrating the film. Everyone is basically ready for Halloween and thinking about those fun musical numbers goes a long way. People are booting up Disney+ or blowing the dust off their copies of the film to have a little bit of fun this evening. After all, it’s going to be a while before the Hocus Pocus sequel gets going on the streaming platform. Disney has been none too shy about rebooting any and every property in their stable when it comes to Disney+. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all talked about it in the past year and it sounds like its a definite possibility. The Sex and the City alum told SiriusXM about the idea of a second movie last year, and fans got hyped up after those comments.

"I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are very hospitable to the idea and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it," Parker explained. "I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that 'Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.' So we'll see what the future holds."

What's the best line from Hocus Pocus and why is it "Amok, amok, amok!" 🔮 Happy Anniversary, Hocus Pocus! pic.twitter.com/3yXuKNi3Zj — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) July 16, 2020

Comicbook.com’s Sean Fallon has some details on when you can grab Hocus Pocus on 4K and digital this fall. Check it out below:

He began, "Hocus Pocus superfans should head straight for Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition of the film in 4K + Digital, which features some fantastic artwork designed by Matt Ferguson. This is the same artist that produced the artwork for Marvel's penultimate Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray box set last year. You can pre-order the SteelBook exclusive here at Best Buy for $27.99. The standard Hocus Pocus Blu-ray can also be pre-ordered at Best Buy for $22.99. At the time of writing, a listing for the standard edition is up on Amazon but not active.

Shipping on the Hocus Pocus 4K Blu-ray is slated for September 15th, so you'll have it in plenty of time for Halloween. Note that special features haven't been announced yet, but it probably won't differ much from previous releases. On that note, the 4K release follows 25th anniversary Blu-ray editions of Hocus Pocus that launched in 2018."

