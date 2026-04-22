Disney’s Roundup Reveal Week Brings Fans New Toy Story 5 Funko & Blind Boxes (EXCLUSIVE)

For those of us who are Disney Pixar lovers, the sequel of the summer will make its splash on June 19, 2026. That’s right, I’m talking about Toy Story 5, the next adventure for Woody, Buzz, and the gang, with a children’s tablet taking on the villainous role of Bonnie’s new favorite toy. The ramp up to the new sequel is already exciting Disney fans, who have understandably come to expect a good story from the Toy Story crew. With all this excitement, it only makes sense that we’d be foaming at the mouth for new collectibles. Luckily, Disney has launched the “Roundup Reveal Week,” a week-long celebration featuring daily product reveals and teasers. Comicbook is here today to exclusively reveal these new Toy Story 5 figures and accessories from Funko, MINISO, and POP MART so you can be ready when they drop.

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Funko

Funko has seven new Pops for us, featuring classic characters like Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Bullseye, while also making sure we get our introduction to a few newbies, like Lilypad the tablet, Smart Pants the potty training toy, and Blaze’s Pig, the living (organic) pet pig owned by Bonnie’s 8-year old friend. Blaze’s Pig can be seen in Funko form seemingly biting, or maybe less viciously, just holding on to Jessie’s arm in his mouth. These Funko Pops will be available to preorder on Monday, April 27, at 9am PT. While 90% of this Funko drop will be available over at Entertainment Earth or Amazon, if you want to add Blaze’s adorable pig to your Toy Story collection you’ll have to head over to Funko.com to pre-order. Otherwise check out Entertainment Earth or Amazon after the launch to see the rest of the collection.

MINISO

MINISO’s collection is absolutely adorable. I’m in love with these new keychain figure surprise boxes, which have adorably put Andy, the toys first beloved owner, into the costumes of his favorite toys: Buzz and Woody. While he looks cute in both costumes, I have to say the Woody one is my favorite. The cowboy costume is really pulling on my nostalgia for the original 3 movies. But if you’re more a Buzz, the Space Cowboy, fan then you’ll find Andy in his costume just as adorable. Keep in mind these are surprise boxes, so you might get either figure when you purchase. Two boot-themed cross body bags will also be available, each themed as Buzz or Woody. These MINISO items will be available in select MINISO retail locations (globally) on April 26.

POP MART

Last but not least, POP MART’s new Toy Story 5 blind boxes are just as desirable, especially for those drawn to extreme cuteness. Each blind box includes a toy box that when opened will reveal a little scene from the movie. There are ten different toy boxes available featuring characters like Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bullseye, Forky, Lilypad, and more. These boxes will also be available starting May 1 on POPMART.com and select retail locations.



Toy Story 5 will be here before we know it, and these collectibles only make the wait easier. Hopefully if you’re a blind box fan, the hunt for your favs will be thrilling. Meanwhile, I’ll be getting ready to pre-order that Bullseye Funko Pop!