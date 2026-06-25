These 10 Prime Day Board Game Deals Shouldn’t Be Missed

Prime Day is officially here, and with it, an array of sales and major price cuts across toys, games, clothes, electronics, and more. It’s an especially great time to pick up some board games you’ve been meaning to add to the collection, and this year’s offering includes some fantastic games with some significant price cuts. Whether you love party games, cooperative games, family games, or intense conflicts on the battlefield, there’s something here you’ll love, and we are spotlighting 10 of the best Prime Day board game deals available right now.

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10. Monopoly Junior: Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends

We’re starting with the classic game of Monopoly, which is an evergreen favorite no matter the generation. There are a myriad of versions to choose from, but if you are looking for a lovely introduction to board games for your children and also love Spider-Man, you can’t go wrong with Monopoly Junior: Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Monopoly Junior is already extremely approachable for younger kids and is a perfect way to get your children used to standard board game mechanics. Plus, this version features four playable characters, including Spidey, Spin, Ghost-Spider, and Ms. Marvel, and of course the board is all themed after the fan-favorite hit show.

Players move around the board and team up with other heroes and characters, and then they collect teamwork fees, and the player with the most Monopoly money at the end wins. It’s a clean and straightforward version of a family favorite, and the best part is that it’s only $11.49, which is a 43% cut off the normal price. You can order on Amazon right here.

9. Monopoly Batman Edition

We’re going to stay on Monopoly for a bit longer, but if you happen to be a DC fan, you’ll likely love Monopoly: Batman Edition. The Batman Edition has you capturing villains to save Gotham City, and you’ll play as either Batman, Batgirl, Nightwing, or Robin. Even better is that you’ll also have an action die that lets you activate your character’s unique ability, giving another layer to the classic gameplay.

Properties are replaced by Batman’s famous villains, while Title Deeds are replaced by Calling Cards. You’ll then travel the board by using batarangs to capture villains, including Joker and Harley Quinn. The more villains a player captures, the more batarangs they can collect from other players, and the one with the most batarangs wins. There are even Alfred Pennyworth and Bat-Signal cards, so if you are looking for a unique and DC-themed Monopoly, this is a great choice. Monopoly: Batman Edition is only $11.49, which is a 32% cut off the normal price. You can order the game right here.

8. King of Monster Island

King of Tokyo is a beloved game that has players battling as any number of powerful Kaijus, but for those who would rather fight alongside each other, there’s Iello’s King of Monster Island. King of Monster Island is a standalone sequel to King of Tokyo and still features plenty of monster action, but this time around, players actually work together against a common enemy.

In King of Monster Island, you will play as giant monsters looking to take down a titan-level boss monster before it completes an interdimensional portal. You’ll roll dice to damage the boss and its minions, and you’ll also have to manage your energy, health, and deck as you purchase more powerful and useful cards. The game will control the boss as well, so you won’t have to have someone run the game against the players, and the game accommodates 1 to 5 players, so it’s great for a variety of groups. King of Monster Island is only $33.24, which is a 56% cut from its normal price, and you can order the game here.

7. Disney Villainous

Disney Villains are all the rage these days, and one of the first games that embraced them was Ravensburger’s Disney Villainous. Disney Villainous takes the iconic villains of Disney’s most memorable films and some of the deeper-cut villains and gives each of them a unique ability set that makes them play completely differently from every other villain.

Each villain has their own goals to fulfill to win the game, and while you can mind your own business and look to accomplish your goal, you will also want to throw some hurdles in front of your opponent, and each character has their own unique way of making that happen. This particular version of the game is the original, which features Prince John, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar, and the Queen of Hearts. The game is only $24.49, which is a 39% cut off the normal price. You can order Disney Villainous right here.

6. The Adventures of Robin Hood

I’m always game for a Robin Hood adventure, and Thames & Kosmos delivered a truly lovely cooperative experience in The Adventures of Robin Hood. The story takes place in 1193 during Prince John’s tyrannical rule, and players will command the team of Robin Hood, Little John, Maid Marian, and Will Scarlet through a compelling storybook campaign.

The game features a free-movement system that is tied to each individual character’s unique skillset and their 3D path, and the board features interactive panels that reveal hidden guards, carriages, and secrets over the course of the story. You’ll need to work as a team in order to stifle Prince John’s rule and outsmart Sir Guy of Gisbourne while also managing the Banner of Hope, taking down guards, and completing objectives. The Adventures of Robin Hood is only $31.49, which is a nearly 50% cut of the normal price. You can order it right here.

5. Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game: X-Men Resistance

Some crossovers make all the sense in the world, and one such perfect pairing was Marvel Zombies and Zombicide. When these two properties decided to release a game, it couldn’t have been a better fit, and if you also happen to be an X-Men fan, you can’t go wrong with Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game: X-Men Resistance.

Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game: X-Men Resistance shifts some of your favorite X-Men into the spotlight as they battle on the grounds of the X-Mansion, and you’ll be playing the heroes this time around as they look to stave off the Zombie invasion. You can take command of Magneto, Colossus, Storm, Wolverine, and Rogue as you battle zombie versions of Juggernaut, Iceman, Psylocke, Phoenix, and more.

Each X-Man has their arsenal of powers and unique abilities that will help take down the Zombie hordes, but you’ll need to work together, as even the X-Men can find themselves overwhelmed and suddenly part of the undead. X-Men Resistance is only $94.99, which is a 32% cut off its normal price, and you can order it right here.

4. Star Wars: Battle of Hoth

One of the more recent entries on this list is a new game set in the Star Wars universe, and it’s known as Star Wars: Battle of Hoth. Star Wars: Battle of Hoth is a two-player miniatures strategy game that has one side playing as the Rebels while the other side plays the Imperial Army, and before you know it, you’ll be commanding forces and making tactical decisions with ease.

The approachability of the game is one of its biggest strengths, but the game is thematically excellent as well, with awesome miniatures for both sides and specific units and abilities that bring the Empire vs Rebel battles to life on the table. You’ll have to choose the best possible decision from your available cards, and you’ll have to adapt to those limitations and what you think your opponent will do next as well. Star Wars: Battle of Hoth is only $47.99, which is a 20% cut off the normal price, and you can order it right here.

3. Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage

It’s always a great day whenever you can add a celebrated game to your collection, and that’s especially true when you can get that game for a great deal. Such is the case with Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage, which embraces the aesthetic of the comics and pairs it with innovative gameplay that mixes hidden movement and strategy.

In Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage, 2 to 5 players will attempt to uncover the secrets and ruin the plans of Mind MGMT, and to do that, you’ll need to use your skills of deduction and psychic abilities as rogue agents to track down Mind MGMT and win the game. One player will also control Mind MGMT, and their goal is to not only keep their location from being discovered, but also find new recruits. Plus, games typically take less than an hour, so if you’ve been looking for something different to jump into, Mind MGMT might be your jam. Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage is only $30.72, which is almost a 50% cut off the normal price, and you can order it right here.

2. Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of The West

Ticket to Ride is one of the true evergreen franchises and is perfect for just about any group, age range, or style of player. If you want to stick with the franchise but are looking for something that takes the experience to another level, look no further than Ticket to Ride Legacy- Legends of the West.

Legends of the West fully embraces the legacy aspect of its title and features an evolving story campaign that changes the way you interact with the game with every unlocked chapter. You’ll add new characters, new rules, and completely new mechanics with every new arc, and as you learn those new elements, you’ll also take other ones off the board, all while expanding the map itself as you go. Then, after the campaign is done, you can play a completely unique Ticket to Ride adventure from there on out to your heart’s content. Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West is only $88.49, which is a 26% cut off its normal price, and you can order it here.

1. Unmatched Adventures Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Unmatched franchise is a favorite of mine, and it already includes beloved properties like Marvel and The Witcher. You can then understand how delighted I was when another favorite was added to the Unmatched roster, and that’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Unmatched Adventures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles takes the excellent Unmatched core system and pairs it with fully cooperative gameplay, and it makes for quite the combination.

Players will team up as their favorite Turtles, including Leonardo, Donatello (obviously the best Turtle), Michelangelo, and Raphael. You’ll need to take down iconic villains as you move through story-based missions, which can include enemies like The Shredder, Krang, and more.

Each character has their own unique deck and skillset, and if you want, you can then mix and match with other Unmatched sets to create your one-of-a-kind crossover adventure. Unmatched Adventures Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is only $63.96, which is a 20% cut off the normal price, and you can order it here.

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