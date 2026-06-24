Super7 Reveals Invincible’s Battle Beast SDCC Exclusive Figure (And It Absolutely Rules)

The Invincible universe is stacked with fan favorites and out-of-this-world powerhouse characters, but few can go toe to toe with the pure force of nature that is Battle Beast. Now, fans have the chance to add Battle Beast to their collections in action figure form thanks to Super7, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new Invincible Battle Beast Ultimates! figure, which will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con.

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If you are going to make a Battle Beast figure, then he better come equipped with an arsenal of weapons, and Super7 was happy to oblige. Not only does the sculpt look accurate to the Invincible comics, but Battle Beast also comes with a mace, a hammer, an axe, and even the Draskula Sword, and you can pick him up at Super7’s Comic-Con Booth #2343.

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“We’re very excited to partner with Skybound to bring the world of Invincible to life in a way that is unique to Super7. Robert Kirkman has created iconic characters in pop culture that thrive across all entertainment mediums — from comics to video games to the acclaimed animated series — and we look forward to providing fans and audiences with a product that allows them to celebrate their fandom.” – Geoff Walker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Everything That Comes With Super7’s Invincible Battle Beast Action Figure

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While we’ve told you some of the weapons Battle Beast includes, that’s not everything included in the package, so let’s break everything down. One of the first things you’ll notice in the images above is that there are two swappable heads for Battle Beast, with one straight-up focused expression and another snarling expression.

There are also five interchangeable hands, with two grip hands, two fists, and one open hand. The grip hands are perfect for holding one of the five weapons included in the set, and the Draskula Sword (also known as the forever blade) immediately stands out thanks to its orange and yellow glow and ornate hilt.

There’s also a broken sword that Battle Beast can hold as well. The mace is mostly gold with a black handle, while the hammer and the axe are both sporting the same grey metal textures and brown handles. Battle Beast stands at 7 inches tall, features 19 points of articulation, and has an MSRP of $65. You can find the official description below.

“Mighty warriors, savor this moment. The battle-hungry Battle Beast has arrived as an exclusive ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the Skybound comic book spin-off, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, this impressive 7” figure has 19 points of articulation and comes with a number of accessories, including a mace, the Draskula Sword, a hammer, an axe, and interchangeable heads and hands.

This highly sculpted and intricately painted collectible draws from the Battle Beast character, Thokk from Dorin. The Battle Beast has an unquenchable thirst for violence, so he searches the universe for the one warrior that might be stronger than he is. Are you up to the challenge? Bring home this must-have Battle Beast ULTIMATES! Figure and let the battle begin.”

You can pick up your Battle Beast exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con at Super7’s Booth #2343.

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