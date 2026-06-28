Masters of the Universe Reveals Awesome New Orko Figure (But He’s Only Available For A Limited Time)

Masters of the Universe brought the beloved franchise back to the big screen, and the film has successfully brought renewed attention to He-Man and his grand adventures in Eternia. Mattel also launched Masters of the Universe Chronicles, a new toyline that features action figures, vehicles, and playsets based on the movie. Now Mattel has revealed a fantastic figure that brings the lovable Orko to the line, but there is only one way to get it, and it is only available for a limited time.

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Mattel has revealed that Orko is coming to the Masters of the Universe Chronicles line, but it is through a made-to-order pre-order system. You can pre-order the Orko Chronicles figure for $25.00, and not only does the sculpt look great, but he comes on a special base that allows him to seem as if he’s floating in the air. There are two things to note though, with one being that you will need to pre-order through Mattel Creations since he is being made to order and not shipped to stores. The second thing of note is that you need to pre-order Orko before the sale window ends on July 13th at 11:59 PM PT to lock yours in, and you can pre-order Orko right here.

Everything The Masters of the Universe Chronicles Orko Figure Includes

As you can see in the images above and below, Mattel knocked the Orko Chronicles figure out of the park. Orko features his costume and look from the post-credit scene in the movie, though Much of his design is rooted in his original form from the cartoon. He stands at 3.75 inches tall without the stand, but the stand is part of what really makes this figure shine. The base features translucent plastic and 6 points of articulation that allow Orko to look as if he’s hovering off the ground.

Orko features 11 points of articulation and comes with two interchangeable hands, two magic effect accessories that can attach to either hand, and his wand, but the element that puts it over the top is the glowing eyes. Orko has light-up eyes that glow yellow, just like the movie and the cartoon, but it gets better, as there’s also a randomized setting that makes it look as if he’s blinking.

It’s honestly fantastic that we are getting an Orko in the line at all, especially since it’s so early on and he was only featured onscreen in the post-credits scene. If you do pre-order the figure, it’s going to be around a year before you get it shipped to you, as the shipping date currently says on or before September 3rd, 2027. It’s also not known whether Mattel will open pre-orders up again at a later date, so if you want to make sure you get an Orko for your Chronicles line, it’s best to get the order in before the July 13th end date.

You can pre-order the Orko Chronicles figure right here, and you can see Masters of the Universe in theaters now.