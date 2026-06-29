Mattel Reveals KPop Demom Hunters, Masters of the Universe, And More For SDCC Exclusives (Including The Wildest Skeletor You’ve Ever Seen)

San Diego Comic-Con is shaping up to be something special, and Comic-Con time also means that your favorite toy companies will have some awesome exclusives to find at the show. Mattel has already made big waves with a number of toy lines this year, and several of them are going to be part of their SDCC exclusives lineup. Now we’ve got all the details on that lineup, which includes KPop Demon Hunters, Masters of the Universe, and more, including the wildest Skeletor you’ve ever seen.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mattel has now revealed up-close looks at their Pop Culture Power Picks wave of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, and it will include KPop Demon Hunters’ Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as part of the Ramyeon 3-Pack, as well as Monster High’s Skullector Lagoona Blue. Then there’s the Jurassic World Hammond Collection Velociraptor, but the star of the show is clearly the Masters of the Universe Gym Bro Skeletor, which makes an appearance in the movie and now has his very own action figure.

You can check images and all of the details on each release below, and each collectible will be available at the SDCC Mattel booth (#2945) and on MattelCreations.com starting on Thursday, July 23rd.

Everything You Need To Know About Mattel’s SDCC Exclusives

Masters Of The Universe Gym Bro Skeletor Action Figure

Masters of the Universe introduces Gym Bro Skeletor®, a reimagining of the iconic villain with a bold, gym-inspired twist, referencing a memorable moment from this summer’s film. Fully articulated for powerful, expressive poses, this figure is built for dynamic display and over-the-top workout positions. Complete with irreverent-themed packaging, Skeletor is ready to crush his enemies—and his fitness routine. MSRP $50

KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon 3 Pack

There’s nothing worse than your ramyeon getting cold because demons decided to ruin the vibe with their presence. HUNTR/X figures, in 4-inch scale and featuring shimmery, chibi-style details, know the feeling all too well, but these KPop Demon Hunters don’t skip a beat. Fans can take home the epic moment Rumi, Mira, and Zoey defeat demon flight attendants mid-carb-load. After the successful battle, the jet is wrecked. They’ll have to jump right after one last bite. Because sealing the Honmoon is important, but finishing your ramyeon is non-negotiable. MSRP $50

Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll

For this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Monster High Ghouls Rule returns with Lagoona Blue hosting a masquerade at the Eerie Aquarium. Every Halloween, monsters and humans come together to skelebrate, and this year Lagoona was nominated as the party committee chair! She has a few months to organize the beast bash ever, and the first item on her agenda is… her lurk! Luckily, she’s already dreamed of the perfect outfit: she’ll arrive in an iridescent, wave-like gown with fin sleeves, skeletal eel accents, slouchy netted boots, and an angler fish mask—delivering an eerie, ocean-inspired look made for the spotlight. MSRP $80

Jurassic World Hammond Collection 25th Anniversary Collector Edition Velociraptor

Celebrate 25 years of Jurassic Park III with this San Diego Comic-Con Hammond Collection Velociraptor, featuring comic-inspired deco and highly detailed sculpting. With multiple points of articulation for dynamic posing, this figure is designed for display. It comes packaged in a premium window box with an illustrated comic-panel backdrop, making it a must-have for Jurassic Park fans. MSRP $25

You can find all of Mattel’s SDCC Exclusives right here.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!