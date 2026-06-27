The Godzilla/Digimon Crossover of Your Dreams Officially Revealed with First Look at New Figure

The King of the Monsters might be storming to theaters once again later this year with the highly anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero, but the silver screen is far from the only landscape that Godzilla continuously conquers. With a new anime project in the works that will highlight a very different side of the lizard kin, and the MonsterVerse still going strong in North America, Godzilla has once again crossed over into another anime world. This time around, the Digimon universe is in the kaiju’s sights as a new fusion beast has emerged that sees the King of the Monsters fuse with Digi-royalty.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new figure that crosses these two universes together sees Metal Garurumon being fused with the King of the Monsters to create “Metal Garurumon: G Invasion Mode”. Standing close to one foot tall, the crossover figure doesn’t mean that an anime crossover is in the works, but it proves just how far the lizard king will venture into new territory. Pre-orders for the figure are already open, but will close on July 26th next month. For those who pick up the fusion, you’ll need to wait until later this year, as the limited edition is confirmed to be shipped to customers this November. You can secure your own figure by checking out the social media post, while seeing what this fusion between two very different monsters looks like.

Godzilla’s Anime Past & Future

legendary

While fans of both the King of the Monsters and the Digital Monsters shouldn’t expect an anime crossover any time soon, this isn’t stopping Godzilla from hitting the anime world in the future. Late last year, Toho confirmed that a new Godzilla anime is in the works, though it is far different from any of the other kaiju anime, or even live-action kaiju tales, that we’ve witnessed in the past. In the upcoming untitled Godzilla anime, a mysterious protagonist will find himself fusing with the kaiju king, similar to Metal Garurumon, to create a new brand of hero. While a release window and any promotional material outside of one image have yet to be released, Godzilla has been continuing his streak of taking over entertainment mediums.

In the past, Godzilla has had several different anime to chronicle new takes on the King of the Monsters. Specifically, there was the movie series, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, which arrived in 2017. Following this CG animated offering, the lizard king would return thanks to Netflix’s Godzilla: Singular Point, which gave the kaiju a terrifying makeover to look quite different from how we’ve seen it in the past. With the MonsterVerse currently taking the small screen by storm, perhaps Apple TV might also decide to venture into the animation world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!