Tomb Raider Fans Are Finally Getting The Lara Croft Figure They’ve Always Wanted

Tomb Raider fans have had no shortage of video games, statues, and other collectibles to choose from over the years, but there is one category of collectible that has been seriously lacking. That would be the realm of action figures, and while there have been many over the years, only a few of them have really delivered in the quality department. Thankfully, a newly revealed entry will finally give franchise fans the Tomb Raider and Lara Croft figure they’ve been waiting for, and you don’t even have to wait too much longer to get it.

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As part of Yo Joe June, Hasbro revealed four weeks of new action figures and vehicles, which included old favorites and brand-new additions to the franchise. One of the biggest surprises though was the reveal of a G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider crossover, which brings Lara Croft to the G.I. Joe Classified line with her very own figure. Not only does she fit in brilliantly, but this is the perfect mix of classic Tomb Raider with G.I. Joe Classified upgrades, and you can pretty much create your dream Tomb Raider figure from everything included.

The Tomb Raider X G.I. Joe Figure Is So Much Better Than Past Lara Croft Figures

The new G.I. Joe Classified Tomb Raider action figure is a franchise fan’s dream, as it features the classic green shirt and brown shorts look from the games, and it features a likeness to the most recent version of Lara that will be the star of the next few games. The new figure features several additions that fit in with the Classified line, including a bandolier belt, a utility backpack, and a belt with attached holsters for her guns.

Then there are the accessories, which include Lara’s twin pistols, a combat knife, a grappling hook, her now trademark climbing axes, a quiver with arrows, and a bow, bringing in elements from not only Lara’s classic arsenal but also weapons from the Survivor reboot trilogy. It’s a brilliant mix of classic and modern, and it will also fit perfectly in scale with the other Classified figures. The Tomb Raider G.I. Joe Classified figure will go up for pre-order on July 23rd.

This is a major improvement over many of the older Tomb Raider figures, which looked rougher overall and, even if they didn’t, often featured little in the way of articulation. Playmates Toys had some figures based on the original games, but the expressions weren’t the best, and they were mostly static aside from a few joints. There were toys based on the Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider movies, but those were in the same limited style.

NECA would then release several Tomb Raider figures, which were released during the Tomb Raider Legend and Tomb Raider Underworld era. The classic Lara figure created by NECA featured the green and brown classic look, and while it was certainly more detailed than the previous Playmates Toys versions, it still didn’t include much articulation. The same was true of the Union Jack figure, and while the Underworld figure was incredibly true to the character from the game, it also didn’t feature much in the way of articulation.

While most previous figures left a bit to be desired, there was one company that knocked it out of the park, but the price was quite a bit higher. That would be Play Arts, who released Tomb Raider figures based on the Survivor Trilogy under their Play Arts Kai line. Play Arts released a figure based on the Tomb Raider reboot that included her now standard Survivor costume alongside a handgun, a shotgun, her climbing axe, and a bow and arrow.

Play Arts figures are more expensive, but they feature extensive articulation and details in the sculpts and paint applications, and the same was true of their action figure based on Rise of the Tomb Raider. The figure featured a revolver, twin climbing axes, a bow, arrows, and a knife, and Lara had her closed coat look from the game.

While Play Arts figures are excellent, they are often more expensive, while the cheaper figures don’t feature the same attention to detail and articulation options. The Tomb Raider X G.I. Joe figure is the perfect mix of both from the render, and if the real figure can deliver on that promise, this version of Lara Croft is going to be in extremely high demand.

The G.I. Joe Classified Tomb Raider action figure will go up for pre-order on July 23rd.

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