Flash Gordon Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Set and Pre-Orders Are Live

The delightfully cheesy 1980 sci-fi cult classic film Flash Gordon from director Mike Hodges is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray this August for its 40th anniversary thanks to Arrow Video. It will be available in both standard and Limited Edition sets, with the latter adding additional special features along with a bonus booklet, poster, six double-sided cards, and limited edition packaging.

The film is based on the comic strip by Alex Raymond and and starred Sam J. Jones as New York Jets quarterback "Flash" Gordon, who finds himself on planet Mongo with travel agent Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) and scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) after its ruler, Emperor Ming the Merciless (Max Von Sydow), decides to terrorize Earth on a whim. It will be up to Flash Gordon to overthrow Ming and save the Earth. Famously, the film also featured a soundtrack by Queen.

Pre-orders for the standard (Special) edition are live here on Amazon for $19.99. The 2-disc Limited Edition Collector's Set is also available on Amazon for $59.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships (around August 18th) and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. A discount is highly likely, so you'll be good to go if/when it happens. A breakdown of the features of the Limited Edition release can be found below.

CONTENTS:

Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio

Booklet featuring new writing on the film by critics and film historians including Neil Snowdon, Dennis Cozzalio, John-Paul Checkett, A.K. Benedict, and Kat Ellinger illustrated with original stills

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, alternative posters and promotional images

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

DISC 1 FLASH GORDON & SPECIAL FEATURES (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY):

Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro

Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon an archival documentary on the making of the film

Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross

Lost in Space: Nic Roeg s Flash Gordon a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis

Gremlin s Finest Hour an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982

Deleted scenes and original endings prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas

35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion

35th Anniversary Reunion featurette the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Storyboards gallery

Stills gallery

Original Trailer

Easter Eggs

DISC 2 LIFE AFTER FLASH & SPECIAL FEATURES [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE] (BLU-RAY):

2017 feature length documentary by filmmaker Lisa Downs on the rollercoaster life of Sam J. Jones since his role in Flash Gordon, featuring the main cast and crew as well as a host of fans including Stan Lee, Robert Rodriguez, Mark Millar and more!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.