Funko Drops Disney Christmas Pops For Festival of Fun

Funko's Festival of Fun event kicked off today with the debut of their holiday-themed Pop figures, games, and advent calendars for 2021. You can keep tabs on all of the new holiday Funko releases right here via our Festival of Fun master list, but we're highlighting their Disney Christmas wave below.

Funko's holiday Disney wave for 2021 includes Pop figures of Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Eeyore, and Tigger dressed in festive Santa attire with presents and big smiles. Well, Eeyore doesn't look very happy, but he does have the cutest Pop figure of the wave. His sign reads "Dear Santa, I've been good better than most not as bad as some. eOR." Pre-orders for all of these Disney Funko Pops can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here at HotTopic now. An exclusive Eeyore with lights can be pre-ordered here at Hot Topic. Winter Stitch and Angel Pop 2-Pack can also be pre-ordered here at Hot Topic. A flocked version of Tigger is available to pre-order here on Amazon.

In addition to the Pop figures, Funko also released a Chip 'n' Dale Christmas Treasures card game and a Disney Cookie Swap card game which will make for great stocking stuffers. Those games are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth as well.

Again, the Disney wave is just one of the holiday-themed Pop figure releases that Funko has on tap for their Festival of Fun event. Keep tabs on our master list for details on all of the new releases - including where they can be pre-ordered.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.