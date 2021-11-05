Marvel's Eternals Funko Pops Launch With Exclusive Collector Cards

Yesterday, Marvel Studios released the first full-length trailer for their upcoming Eternals film, which is set to hit theaters on November 5th. Whenever a big blockbuster trailer drops, you can bet that Funko Pops aren't far behind, and that is certainly the case with Eternals. What's more, the wave of Pop figures has been paired with exclusive, limited edition collector cards that will include holographic Chase editions inserted randomly into the run.

Indeed, the Eternals Funko Pop wave will feature 37 Funko trading cards that will ship randomly inside the Pop box. Again, if you're super lucky you'll get an extra rare holographic Chase card. The standard cards are limited to 3024-pieces, so you can only imagine how valuable the Chase versions will be.

A full breakdown of the Eternals Funko Pop wave can be found below. Note that the only other time that Funko ran a collector card promotion like this was with the Birds of Prey Pop wave last year. Those Pops were Entertainment Earth exclusives, and the same is true for the Eternals Funko Pop collectible card wave. You can pre-order all of the Eternals Funko Pop figures with the cards right here at Entertainment Earth while they last. Inside that link you'll also find a 10-inch Arishem Pop (without a card), a collection of Eternals Mystery Minis, Pop Keychains, and Pop Pens. If the collector card exclusives sell out, or you're not interested in them, common versions of the Eternals Pops should be available shortly. Links to additional exclusives are available in the following list.

Eternals Entertainment Earth Exclusives:

Ikaris Pop with Card

Thena Pop with Card

Sersi Pop with Card

Makkari Pop with Card

Kingo Pop with Card

Sprite Pop with Card

Whitman Pop with Card

Gilgamesh Pop with Card

Druig Pop with Card

Phastos Pop with Card

Kro Pop with Card

Ajak Pop with Card

Additional Retailers Exclusives (Many were not live at launch - coming soon):

Eternals Common Figures (Coming Soon):

Arishem 10-Inch Pop - Available Now at Entertainment Earth

Full Wave Without Collectible Cards

Eternals Mystery Minis

Eternals Pocket Pop Keychains (Ikaris, Sersi, Kro, Kingo, Sprite Gilgamesh)

Eternals Pop Pens

If you're unfamiliar with the Eternals, it centers on an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have lived on Earth for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals have reunited to battle the Deviants - an ancient foe that was awakened after hundreds of years spent trapped under the Earth.

The cast includes Richard Madden as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the compassionate Sersi, Angelina Jolie as the elite warrior Thena, Salma Hayek as spiritual leader Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani the charismatic Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as super-speedster Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as visionary engineer Phastos, Barry Keoghan as mind-controller Druig, Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) as strongman Gilgamesh, and Lia McHugh as the childlike Sprite. The final trailer reveals the Deviant threat that's been buried in Earth for centuries, led by Kro, a uniquely smart and powerful Deviant leader.

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theaters on November 5th.

