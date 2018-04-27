Exclusive Marvel Art Series Thanos Funko Pop Joins The Infinity Saga Collection

Earlier this month, Funko launched an Art Series Infinity Saga 6-Pack that included very colorful Pop figures of Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Iron Man. Those figures are now available to pre-order individually bundled with a hard Pop protector case. What's more, Thanos is joining the collection with an exclusive Artist Series Funko Pop of his own.

The Thanos Art Series Funko Pop features the Mad Titan as he appeared in Avengers: Infinity War with all six Infinity Stones. The Pop also includes a gold Infinity Gauntlet-inspired base and an Infinity Stone-inspired multi-color deco. Like the rest of the wave, the figure comes packaged in a hard Pop protector case. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth priced at $22.99. The release date is set for October. Funko has also launched the Iron Man Something Wild Pop card game, which is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth as well.

As noted, the exclusive Thanos Art Series Funko Pop launched alongside the Art Series Avengers Funko Pops packaged individually. If you want to get the Amazon exclusive six pack of the figures, it is still available to pre-order right here for $59.99 with a release date set for October 28th. However, if you opt for the individual Pop figures of Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Iron Man, you'll get a hard Pop protector case with each figure. Pre-orders for the individual figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.