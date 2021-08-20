Funko Drops a Star Wars Force Ghost Exclusive Pop Figure 3-Pack

Funko wasn't content with a massive drop of Pop figures for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Eternals today, they've followed that launch up with special exclusives for Star Wars fans - a Star Wars Across the Galaxy Force Ghost 3-Pack and a Wicket with Pin set! Everything you need to know - including pre-order info - can be found below.

The Star Wars Force Ghost 3-Pack includes glow-in-the-dark Pop figures of Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Endor) as they appeared in Return of the Jedi. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon (exclusive) now for $29.99. The release date is set for October 15th. Odds are this one sells out quickly, so reserve it while you can.

The second Amazon exclusive is the Wicket W. Warrick Funko Pop with a matching enamel pin. This Pop figure is available to pre-order on Amazon (exclusive) for $14.99 with a release date set for October 1st.

Funko kicked off their partnership with Amazon on the Star Wars Across the Galaxy Pop figure series back in March with the release of an Obi-Wan Kenobi (Tatooine) Funko Pop with a bonus pin and a new Pop of Qui-Gon Jinn with a drawn lightsaber. Details on those releases can be found right here.

