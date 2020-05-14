Funko Launches Marvel X-Men 20th Anniversary Pop Figures

Marvel's X-Men came to the big screen for the first time in July of 2000. That means that the film will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, and Funko is ready with a huge wave of Pop figures that (mostly) celebrate the original trilogy X-Men, X-2, and X-Men The Last Stand.

The collection is fully loaded with two versions of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) suited up and in a tank top, two versions of Magneto (Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Storm (Halle Berry), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Cyclops (James Marsden), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Rogue (Anna Paquin), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Beast (Kelsey Grammer). As you can see from the pics above and below, Funko did a fantastic job with this collection.

All of the figures in the X-Men 2000 Funko Pop wave are available to pre-order here at Walmart (with discounts) with shipping slated for July 13th. They are also live here at Entertainment Earth. Note that there are two exclusives in the wave - a Michael Fassbender version of Magneto which is available here at Walmart, and a metallic version of Mystique, which should launch here at Target in the near future.

In other Marvel Funko news, a Pop figure featuring Stan Lee in his cameo character from Marvel's 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok was unveiled earlier this year and is slated to arrive in July. Lee played a jittery barber that was tasked with "processing" Thor before entering the Grandmaster's gladiatorial ring. He had cybernetic arms with spinning blade hands - kind of like a futuristic and elderly Edward Scissorhands. However, he managed to give the God of Thunder a pretty stylish short haircut that he wore for the rest of the film.

If you haven't pre-ordered yet, you can reserve one of the Stan Lee Pops here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $10.99. The Stan Lee Pop was launched alongside an Avengers: Endgame Valkyrie on Horse Pop Ride figure which is also slated for release in July. Pre-orders for that figure are available here on Amazon for $29.99.

