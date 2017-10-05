Funko’s NYCC 2017 Exclusives Are Available Now

Several of Funko‘s retail partners for New York Comic Con 2017 have made their exclusive figures available for order, and we’re here to help you sort through everything that’s available.

First up is Hot Topic, who have their lineup available to order right here. The list includes:

• Thor Ragnarok – Grandmaster

• X-Men – Old Man Logan

• Aaahh!!! Real Monsters – Scary Ickis

• Rick & Morty – Krombopulous Michael

• Sailor Moon – Sailor V

• DuckTales – Scrooge McDuck

• Kingdom Hearts – Halloween Donald

• Kingdom Hearts – Halloween Goofy

• Inhumans – Flocked Lockjaw

• Power Rangers – 6″ Green Dragonzord

• Harry Potter – Luna with Lionhead

• Boggart as Snape

GameStop’s line of Funko convention exclusives are available here. The list includes:

• 8-BIt TMNT – Shredder

• 8-Bit: DC – Batman

• 8-Bit: Dig Dug

• Stranger Things – Eleven with Electrodes

• The Walking Dead – Dwight

Barnes & Noble’s Funko exclusive figures are available to order here. The list includes:

• Black Chrome Batman

• Fantastic Beasts – Gellert Grindelwaldt

• Lord of the Rings – 6″ Glow-in-the-dark Balrog

• Rogue One – Chrome Death Star Droid

• Rogue One – Saw Gerrera

• Rogue One -Disguised Jyn Erso

Box Lunch’s line of NYCC exclusive Funko figures are available to order here. The list includes:

• Buffy the Vampire Slayer – Buffy & Faith 2-pack

• Westworld – Dolores

• Mickey Mouse Red & Yellow 2-pack

FYE’s line of NYCC exclusive Funko figures are available to order here. The list includes:

• POP! WWE: Zack Ryder

• Game of Thrones – Lyanna Mormont

At the time of writing, the only Amazon exclusive that’s available to order online is the Thor Ragnarok – Casual Hulk figure. The rest of the upcoming lineup includes:

• Eleven, Upside Down Will & Demogorgon 3-pack

• Star Wars – Dengar

• Rogue One – Action Pose K-2SO

At the time of writing, Target’s Funko exclusives are not yet available to order online. Keep an eye out for the following:

• Trollhunters – Jim with Red Armor

• Star Wars – Trollhunters – Stone AAARRRGGHH!!!

Toys “R” Us Funko exclusives are also not yet available to order online. Keep an eye out for the following:

• Classic Batman TV Series – King Tut, Riddler, Mr. Freeze 3-pack

• ThunderCats – Lion-O, Mumm-Ra & Snarf 3-pack

• Star Wars – Boba Fett with Slave I

• Five Nights at Freddy’s Sister Location – Lolbit

• First Appearance Superman

• G.I. Joe – Destro

• Masters of the Universe – Flocked Beast Man

• ThunderCats – Lion-O & Mumm-Ra 2-pack

ToyTokyo’s Funko exclusives haven’t been released yet. Keep an eye out for the following:

• The Black Hole – Maximillian

• The Black Hole – Vincent

• Power Rangers – 6″ Black & Gold Dragonzord

• Land of the Lost – Enik

• Land of the Lost – Sleestak

Books-A-Million’s NYCC Funko exclusives were sold out at the time of writing. Walmart’s single exclusive, the Power Rangers – Glow-in-the-dark Green Ranger, has not been made available online thus far. Funko also has their own selection of exclusive Pop figures, most of which are listed as “coming soon”. Keep tabs on their NYCC 2017 page for the following figures:

• Speedy Gonzalez

• Blue Batmobile with Batman

• Gravel Slag with Boulder Mobile

• Lucky the Leprechaun

• NYC Freddy Funko

• James Gunn

• Black & White Cuphead & Mughead 2-pack

You should also head on over to Entertainment Earth where they are currently running a BOGO 50% off sale on thousands of Funko Pop figures.