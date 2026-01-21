Funko Pop! Rocks: Oasis Liam & Noel Gallagher Set Is Selling Fast

Oasis may have stepped off the stadium stage for now, but the fandom has not exactly gone quiet. The reunion tour was announced in August 2024 and ran from July 4, 2025 in Cardiff to November 23, 2025 in São Paulo. Reports put the run in the hundreds of millions at the box office with crowds in the millions, which explains why fans are still hunting for anything Oasis-branded. Google Trends has even shown continued searches for Oasis gear, and that is where this drop lands at the right moment. Consider it an encore that sits on a shelf, like a tiny Britpop souvenir that does not require a ticket queue.

Funko Pop! Rocks Oasis Liam & Noel Gallagher Vinyl Figure Brings the Brothers Back Together

Funko’s latest music collectible arrives as a two-pack featuring one vinyl figure of Liam and one of Noel. It is available at Amazon and Walmart right now, and the online buzz suggests it will not linger.

What Makes This Two-Pack Feel Premium and Display-Ready

This release is sold as a single set, and each figure stands around 3.75 inches to just under four inches tall. That classic Funko size makes it easy to display on a desk, a record shelf, or beside other Pop! Rocks figures. The figures are made with durable vinyl, so they are built to handle everyday life, including the occasional shelf bump. You also get an Oasis-themed box that looks clean on display if packaging matters. Amazon has the set for $29.99, and stock is thinning fast, while Walmart has it for $42.34.

Funko has been doing this since 2010, and the Pop! Rocks line tends to turn music moments into keepers. The collectible market can get wild at the very top end, with rare and signed pieces sometimes listed for eye-popping sums, which is part of why limited drops get attention. We don’t know if it will become a future grail piece, but the brothers being boxed together has its own story value. If another tour never materializes, at least one version of Oasis stays permanently reunited on your shelf, and that is a vibe.

Who Should Grab it and Why it Makes a Solid Gift

This set is for anyone who wants a quick hit of Oasis without waiting for another reunion announcement. If “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” are tied to road trips and old playlists, the figures feel like a pocket-sized time capsule for your setup. If Oasis showed up later through streaming, it still works as a fun gateway collectible that connects you to the band’s chart legacy. It is also an easy gift win because it feels specific without being complicated, and the brothers being sold together adds a little collector charm, given the famous 2009 split. Even the 2026 chatter keeps things spicy, including Noel Gallagher joking to TalkSport that he would be up for writing a Bond theme.

Grab the Funko Pop! Rocks: Oasis Set Right Now

If the goal is to keep the reunion glow alive, this is a simple pickup while it is still easy to find. Funko Pop! Rocks Oasis Liam & Noel Gallagher Vinyl Figure is available at Amazon for $29.99 and at Walmart for $42.34, and Amazon’s availability is already moving fast. For a band built on big choruses, the shelf version staying united is a pretty fun ending