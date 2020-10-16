Funko Pops Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free at GameStop, Including NYCC 2020 Exclusives

GameStop has launched another one of their big Pro Day's sales, and it includes a huge buy 2, get 1 free sale on Funko Pops. However, you don't need to be a Pro member to take advantage of it.

Starting tomorrow, October 17th (running through the 18th), GameStop is opening up their Pro Days sale to non-members. So you'll be free to shop their Funko Pop buy 2, get 1 free sale without springing for the membership. If you are a GameStop Pro member, then you can have at it right away.

Funko Pop Deals

The collection of Funko Pops that are eligible for GameStop's buy 2, get 1 free sale can be found right here. It appears to be confined to their premium Pops that are priced at $11.99 or more. At the time of writing, that includes over 700 listings - including their most recent exclusives (even NYCC 2020). A handful of examples can be found below.

If you're looking for even more Funko Pop deals, Entertainment Earth is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops that also includes a bunch of hot new releases and exclusives. Gems like the Marvel Loki Pop mystery box, Spider-Man Imposter 2-Pack, Disney Archives Mickey Mouse are eligible. In fact, over 1000 figures are up for grabs, and you can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers.

More Funko Pop News

