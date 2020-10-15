Funko Drops an Exclusive Chester Cheetah Pop Figure That's XXTRA Flamin' Hot

The Cheetos Chester Cheetah Ad Icons Pop figure that Funko released in 2019 was Flamin' Hot. However, the exclusive version that they just launched for BoxLunch takes the heat up a notch to XXTRA levels. This version is surrounded by flames and it glows in the dark!

Pre-orders for the Funko Pop Ad Icons Flamin' Hot Chester Cheetah GITD Pop figure are live here at BoxLunch for $14.90 with shipping slated for January 2nd. A sell out is inevitable, and it will probably be quick, so grab one while you can. When it does sell out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. From the official description:

"Chester Cheetah is all that and a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Add a dangerously cheesy touch to your Funko collection with this glow-in-the-dark Pop! figure of the legendary mascot, surrounded by flames! He's here to remind you to lick the hot Cheeto dust off your fingers and jot down the essentials on your grocery list."

Speaking Ad Icons Pops, Funko went nuts with them yesterday. They added new figures of Slush Puppie, Punchy From Hawaiian Punch, Mr. Peanut, and the Wienermobile in addition to launching a spin-off collection called "Foodies". The first wave of Foodies Pops includes Spam, Coca-Cola, Hostess Donettes, Kool-Aid, and a Bob's Big Boy Pop Town.

The Foodies collection appears to offer more flexibility for food-related Pop figures by expanding beyond mascots. Basically, they're slapping faces on popular packaged snacks. However, it also appears that we can expect to see more Pop Rides and Pop Town-style figures in both the Ad Icons and Foodies lines.

