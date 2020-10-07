Funko NYCC 2020 Virtual Con 4.0 Pop Figures: Here's Where to Get All of the Exclusives

New York Comic-Con 2020 is going online as NYCC Metaverse this year (October 8 - 11), and Funko's NYCC Pop figure exclusives will be ready to go as part of their Virtual Con IV event. In fact, Funko's Virtual Con 4.0 started a bit earlier on October 5th, and they tried running a lottery this time around for exclusives sold through their online shop. Positions for those figures have already been locked down, so booth sticker hunters that weren't lucky enough to secure a spot will need to head on over to eBay. However, most of the Pop figures will be available through shared retailers this week. Here's what you need to know to get your hands on them in the US...

The very first NYCC 2020 Pop figure is the Entertainment Earth exclusive This is Fine Dog, which was originally slated as a booth exclusive for the show (not a shared exclusive). Below you'll find a breakdown of the upcoming shared exclusive Pop figures for NYCC 2020 / Virtual Con 4.0 broken down by retailer. You'll also find details on launch times and a gallery of our top 10 NYCC 2020 Pops.

When do Funko's NYCC 2020 / Virtual Con 4.0 Pops Launch?

Funko Shop lottery winners were assigned time slots to buy their Pop figures on October 8th. Again, those spots have already been reserved so the ship has sailed on them. The shared exclusive versions of the Pop figures (Fall Convention Stickers) are expected to go live at the following retailers starting at 9am PST (12pm EST) on October 9th. However, don't be surprised if some of these retailers launch early - around midnight EST. If you're going to be up, it will be worth checking in.

Where Can I Get Funko's NYCC 2020 / Virtual Con 4.0 Pops?

Funko's shared exclusive Pop figures are broken down by retailer below. Each listing includes general pre-order links where applicable. Keep in mind that these links won't be active with the exclusive Pops until launch time. They will be updated as additional info becomes available.

Amazon NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Figure Exclusives - Order Here:

How I Met Your Mother - Robin Sparkles Pop

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Pendant Pop

The Princess Bride - Fezzik (6-inch)

Pinocchio - Jiminy Cricket Pop

Walmart NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here:

The Office - Dwight Schrute as Recyclops Pop

Fortnite - Bash Pop

Entertainment Earth NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order here

SpongeBob SquarePants - Mermaidman Pop

SpongeBob SquarePants - Barnacleboy Pop

GameStop NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here

Marvel - Miles Morales Street Art Collection Deluxe Pop

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice with Handbook (GITD) Pop

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror - Werewolf Bart Pop

Cowboy Bebop - Ein Flocked Pop (w / Tee)

Naruto Shippuden - Kaguya Otsutsuki Pop

Masters of the Universe - Beast Man Pop (10-inch)

Hot Topic NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here:

Crunchyroll Junji Ito Collection - Junji Ito Souichi Pop

My Hero Academia - Mr. Compress Pop

The Simpsons - Comic Book Guy Pop

DC Comics Batman - Nightwing Pop

Marvel - Red Goblin Pop

BoxLunch NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here:

Pokemon - Growlithe Pop (Flocked)

Pixar's Up - Carl & Ellie (Movie Moment)

Marvel Zombies - Zombie Daredevil Pop

Barnes & Noble NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here

Marvel's Venom - Venomized Magneto Pop

WW84 - Wonder Woman Pop (GITD)

BAM NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here

Harry Potter - Ron Weasley at World Cup Pop

FYE NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here

Lilo & Stitch - Stitch as Baker

Target NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here

Danny Phantom - Danny Pop

G.I. Joe Retro Toys - Beach Head Pop

Pokemon - Pikachu Pop (Flocked)

Toy Tokyo NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives - Order Here

Masters of the Universe - Ninjor Pop

Masters of the Universe - King Hiss Pop

Masters of the Universe - Spikor (SODA)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Envy Adams (SODA)

Funko Shop NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives (Lottery Drawing / Ended)

Ad Icons - McDonald's Captain Crook Pop

Ad Icons - Dum-Dums Drum Man Pop

Icons - Pizza Rat

Icons - Paulie Pigeon

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker - Luke Skywalker / Princess Leia Jedi Training (Bundle)

Harry Potter - The Burrow and Molly Weasley Pop Town

DC Comics - The Joker Pop (Breast Cancer Awareness)

Escape from New York - Snake Plissken Pop (Show Only)

The Umbrella Academy - Young Ben Bloody (Show Only)

Huckleberry Hound - Pixie Pop

Huckleberry Hound - Dixie Pop

Freddy Funko - NYC (SODA)

Masters of the Universe - She-Ra (SODA)

ReedPop - NYCC 2020 Funko Pop Exclusives (Lottery Drawing / Ended)

Icons - Paulie Pigeon (Variant)

Icons - Pizza Rat (Variant)

If you miss out on any of the NYCC 2020 / Virtual Con 4.0 Pop figures listed here, you can find them here on eBay. As promised, here's a list of our top 10 scores from the show:

