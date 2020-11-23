Funko Pop Black Friday Deals: 60% Off and Buy 2, Get One Free

Hot Topic and their sister site Box Lunch are currently running some Black Friday deals on pretty much all of the clothes and collectibles that they sell - including Funko Pops. At BoxLunch you can get as much as 60% off a collection of nearly 150 Funko Pops. Over at Hot Topic they're running a buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes over 260 Pop figures. These figures include gems for fans of Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, anime, and much more. There are even exclusives in the mix.

You can shop the Funko Pops that are eligible for BoxLunch's Black Friday sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Naturally, you'll want to go after the exclusives at the top of the list first as they are the most likely to see a quick sell out. We've picked out a few favorites from the sale below to get you started:

The list above is only a fraction of the Funko Pops that are available in the Black Friday sales, so head on over to BoxLunch to shop their offerings you can. You can check out the other Box Lunch items that have been discounted for Black Friday right here. The Hot Topic B2G1 Free Funko Pop Sale is available here. You can shop all of Hot Topic's Black Friday deals here.

Here's more news on the latest Funko Pop releases:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.