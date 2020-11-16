Funko's New McDonald's Pop Figures Include McNuggets With Careers

Funko has added a second wave of Pop figures to their McDonald's Ad Icons lineup, and it's packed with even more nostalgia for longtime fans of the fast food franchise. For example, do you remember McNugget Buddies? If not, your life is about to change forever.

McNugget Buddies were a line of Happy Meal toys that started in the '80s and popped up several times in the '90s that featured McNuggets in costume as firemen, cowboys, tennis players, rock stars and so on. There were also several Halloween editions. Funko's new McDonald's Pop figure wave includes the Fireman, Cowboy, Rock Star, Tennis Player, and Snorkel McNuggets. It also includes Fry Guys 2-packs, Birdie, and a new Pop figure of Ronald McDonald that kind of looks like 12th Doctor in clown makeup.

Pre-orders for the new range of McDonald's Ad Icons Funko Pops can be found via the links below. Exclusives are marked:

Details on the first wave of McDonald's Funko Pop figures can be found here. Note that Funko has recently expanded their Ad Icons lineup to include a Foodies collection.

