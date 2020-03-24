The Golden Girls Get Delightful New Geeki Tikis Mugs

The Golden Girls have become beloved pop culture icons over the years, especially when a new generation of fans had the chance to watch the series when it hit streaming courtesy of Hulu. That has brought a whole new legion of fans to the show’s beloved characters Dorothy, Sophia, Rose, and Blanche, and now Toynk has brought the fearsome foursome to their Geeki Tikis line of mugs. Each of the four characters gets their own likeness, color, and fun little details, like the fact that Dorothy’s mug is the tallest or that Sophia’s mug has her purse. As for colors, Dorothy is green, Sophia is blue, Rose is yellow, and Blanche is red, and each one will retail for $25.99, though you can get the whole set for $98.99. You can check out photos from the set starting on the next slide, and the official descriptions can be found below.

Geeki Tikis The Golden Girls Sophia Ceramic Tiki Style Mug | Holds 16 Ounces

THE GOLDEN GIRLS SOPHIA TIKI: Featuring Sophia from the comedy classic, The Golden Girls, this ceramic collectible mug is perfect for delivering an extra round of quick-witted sarcasm!

Geeki Tikis The Golden Girls Blanche Ceramic Tiki Style Mug | Holds 17 Ounces

A QUALITY GOLDEN GIRLS COLLECTIBLE: This collectible tiki mug is crafted from durable ceramic and is built to last. At 17 ounces, Blanche is designed to keep you hydrated through long talks at the kitchen table!

Geeki Tikis The Golden Girls Rose Ceramic Tiki Style Mug | Holds 16 Ounces

OFFICIAL GEEKI TIKIS CHARM: This collectible Golden Girls mug features none other than Rose Nylund, the lovable airhead. A darling tribute to the girl from St. Olaf, fans of the series can add this mug to their must-have list of Golden Girls collectibles.

Geeki Tikis The Golden Girls Dorothy Ceramic Tiki Style Mug | Holds 18 Ounces

BRING HOME MIAMI’S FINEST: Tiki cups are a popular commodity among those who enjoy a fun and refreshing drink. With Dorothy Zbornak added to your Geeki Tikis stash, you’ll have the most sarcastic Golden Girls cup collection around!

You can find the whole set on Toynk’s official site right here, and the set can also be found on Target’s official site here.

Hit the next slide to check out each Golden Girls Tikis release up-close, and let us know what you think of the set in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Golden Girls!

Dorothy

Dorothy on the Lanai

Dorothy and the Crew

Blanche

Blanche on the Lanai

Blanche and the Crew

Rose

Rose and the Crew

Sophia

Sophia on the Lanai

Sophia and the Crew