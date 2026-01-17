Hallmark Valentine’s Day Collection Includes Star Wars, SpongeBob, Disney, and More

Hallmark’s 2026 Valentine’s Day drop is built for anyone who would rather gift a fandom moment than another predictable box of chocolates. The collection on Amazon spans plush pairs that literally snap together, comfy home pieces that feel like instant couch season upgrades, and a few playful “date night” extras that work even when the calendar is getting uncomfortably close to February 14. The best part is how display-friendly most of this stuff is, since a lot of it is designed to sit on a desk, shelf, or coffee table without screaming “seasonal.”

Hallmark Valentine’s Day Gifts That Bring Pop Culture Couples Energy

If your goal is to gift something that feels personal without overthinking it, this collection makes it easy. Pick a duo that matches your vibe or sparks some memories, add one cozy upgrade for the home setup, and call it done. Everything below stays focused on the franchise-driven picks, plus a couple of Hallmark originals that still fit the Valentine’s theme.

Star Wars Gifts That Snap Together and Look Cute Doing it

The Star Wars Better Together plush sets lean on the simplest win possible, two characters paired with embedded magnets, so they stick together on a shelf and still work as separate plushies when it’s time to rearrange the setup. The Mandalorian and Grogu set plays up the found family angle, while Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper is for couples who joke in “good cop, bad cop” mode all year.

Hallmark Better Together Star Wars The Mandalorian Magnetic Plush Toy (Mando and Grogu) 5″ — $24.99

Hallmark Better Together Star Wars Magnetic Plush Toy (Darth Vader and Storm Trooper) 5″ — $24.99



Disney and Pixar Plush Pairs for Instant Desk Decor

Disney’s Better Together plush pairs are basically mini display pieces with magnets, weighted bodies, and embroidered details, so they sit up nicely instead of flopping over after a day. Mickey and Minnie are the classic couple pick, Lilo and Stitch bring that chaotic, sweet energy, Pooh and Piglet are pure comfort gifting, and Mike and Sulley are a fun Pixar nod that still reads Valentine-friendly without trying too hard.

Gilmore Girls Gifts for Stars Hollow Season

“Gilmore Girls” gets some of the most giftable pieces in the whole lineup because they’re functional and decorative at the same time. The “a thousand yellow daisies” frame is a direct quote moment that looks great on a shelf, the Rory and Lorelai plush pair is a cute mother-daughter nod, the Stars Hollow blanket is the kind of throw that can live on the couch all winter, and the 40 oz travel cup is an easy daily driver for coffee runs and desk days.

Harry Potter and SpongeBob Picks for Cozy and Playful Gifting

For something more “home and cozy,” with pure playful energy, SpongeBob and Patrick as a magnetic plush duo is the kind of gift that gets displayed immediately and becomes a running joke in the best way. Also, do not forget the made-for-each-other Harry and Hedwig duo from the Harry Potter series.

Hallmark Better Together Nickelodeon Magnetic Plush (SpongeBob and Patrick) 5.75″ — $22.99

Hallmark Better Together Harry Potter Magnetic Plush (Harry and Hedwig) 5.5″ — $34.99



Hallmark Originals that Still Feel on Theme

Not every Valentine gift needs a franchise attached to it, and these three are quick, simple, and easy to bundle with anything above. The fortune-telling heart is a goofy icebreaker that literally spits out prompts, while the MVP football and heart-stitched baseball are low-effort gifts that still feel thoughtful for sports fans.

Grab Your Perfect Valentine’s Day Hallmark Gift Right Now

This collection works best when it’s treated like a mix-and-match gift menu. Pair a magnetic plush duo with a practical upgrade, such as a throw blanket or travel cup, and the gift feels both fun and useful. Please note that Amazon pricing and availability can change quickly, especially for franchise items, as Valentine’s Day approaches.

