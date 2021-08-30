Hot Wheels R/C Tesla Cybertruck Is Back In Stock

Perhaps Tesla should get Mattel involved in manufacturing, because Hot Wheels has released three versions of the Cybertruck to Tesla's zero. There were two 1:10 scale R/C models - a limited edition version that retailed for $400 and a Cyberquad version that retailed for $100. Both sold out in a heartbeat and currently run roughly double the price on eBay. The third version was a 1:64 scale R/C model priced at only $19.99.

Not surprisingly, the smaller, inexpensive Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck has also been difficult to find - but it is currently available to order here on Amazon if you act quickly. Walmart also has it in stock via a third party for $30.

The 1:64 scale Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck includes a turbo boost that delivers speeds up to 500 scale mph. It's also compatible with any Hot Wheels orange track.

As for the full-sized Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the polarizing pickup might finally arrive in 2022, but don't be surprised if it doesn't happen. For the Hot Wheels collector, owning the Cybertruck in R/C form will likely be a solid investment regardless of whether the vehicle is a success or a failure.

