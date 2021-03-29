LEGO Art Sets on Sale: Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and More

Last year LEGO unveiled their Art line, which consists for buildable pop culture-themed wall art for adults. The first wave of sets in the collection include Marvel Iron Man, Star Wars, Marilyn Monroe Andy Warhol, Harry Potter, Beatles, and Disney sets that clock in around 3000 pieces each and feature a curated soundtrack filled with fun info that you can enjoy during the build. LEGO Art sets are fun, relaxing, and decorative. They also happen to be $95.99 (20% off) here at Best Buy at the time of writing.

The LEGO Art sets can be reconfigured in several different ways to refresh the look, or you can buy multiple sets to display each option. Multiple sets in the Star Wars and Marvel lines can also be combined to create a larger work of art. Finally, each set comes with a signature tile to finish off the piece.

The soundtrack will feature "fascinating anecdotes from the creators of Iron Man and Star Wars, or those closest to the stories of Andy Warhol and the Beatles". They will "dive deep into the inspiration behind each design to help adults fully immerse themselves in the building experience and unwind while they explore their love of music, art or film in a new way". Additional details about each set can be found below along with a gallery of images.

LEGO Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe – Pop art admirers can now recreate Andy Warhol’s famous bright pink screenprint of Marilyn Monroe from 1967, or reimagine it in three different colours using LEGO tiles. As art and design lovers tailor the tone of their piece to suit their artistic temperament, they can tune in to new insights and details about Warhol from those that know him best.

LEGO The Beatles – Music lovers can bring Beatle-fandom into the home with a LEGO portrait of their favorite band member, whether it’s John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison or Sir Ringo Starr. Each set can be used to create four unique portraits or collect four and display the full band side-by-side. Fans can get by with a little help from friends of the Beatles as they switch their headphones over to accompanying soundtrack to listen to music and stories about the band as they build.

LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man – Super Hero fans can decide between powering their hero up with the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV with this 3-in-1 set. After the tough decision is made, builders can recharge by listening to cool details about the set and stories from Marvel Experts as part of the accompanying soundtrack. Fans who want to channel Tony Stark and ‘run before you walk’ can combine three of the same sets into one to create the ultimate Iron Man artwork.

LEGO Star Wars The Sith – Celebrate iconic villains from a galaxy far, far away with this 3-in-1 portrait set. Choose between portraits that pay tribute to the Sith, with Darth Vader, Darth Maul or Kylo Ren, or take the artwork to the next level by combining three sets into an ultimate Darth Vader wall piece. The soundtrack means the Force will be with fans as they create their very own piece of wall art while listing to music from the films and fun stories from Star Wars.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests - Harry Potter fans seeking a project to reflect their passion can build 1 of 4 crests with this LEGO Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests (31201) wall art set and enjoy a relaxing escape into an iconic world.

LEGO Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse - If you’re a fan of classic Disney characters, we have a project just for you! You can build 1 of 2 wall decor portraits with this LEGO Art ǀ Disney’s Mickey Mouse (31202) set and enjoy a creative mosaic project that offers active stress relief as you build.

