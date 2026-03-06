LEGO Is Dropping Free Star Wars Lightsabers This Weekend

You know that feeling when a Star Wars moment hits and suddenly everything feels a little more exciting? This week LEGO is hosting a Star Wars Lightsaber make-and-take event with a model that cannot be purchased. It is free, it is limited, and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

So yes, it is basically the Kessel Run, but for a tiny lightsaber.

How to Claim a Free LEGO Star Wars Lightsaber in Store

LEGO regularly runs make-and-take events where you walk in, build something exclusive, and leave without spending anything. These giveaways always pull a crowd, and Star Wars tends to turn that crowd into a full-on cantina scene.

This weekend, visitors to participating LEGO Stores in the U.S. can build a LEGO Star Wars Lightsaber during the scheduled window from 12 to 2 p.m. local time. A limited quantity will be available, and the model is offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This event is intended for participants aged 10+ years, so it is built for older kids and the kind of Star Wars fan who can follow instructions without trying to “Force pull” the pieces off the table.

The rules are simple: You are limited to one build per guest and additional LEGO Star Wars Lightsaber models cannot be purchased. In other words, you cannot roll in like a Sith Lord and try to stack a personal army of free sabers.

There is also a specific scheduling note for two stores. The event is hosted on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 12 to 2 p.m. at The LEGO Store at Garden State in Paramus, NJ, and at The LEGO Store at University Place in Orem, UT for instance. Everywhere else lists the U.S. runs on Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 12 to 2 p.m., and you can visit the local LEGO store page to find events near you.

This promotion also leans into the long-running LEGO and Star Wars partnership, and it lines up with hype for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026. If that is the carrot, then this little lightsaber is the warm-up swing. Show up early, find your nearest participating store through LEGO’s official listings, and claim the kind of Star Wars souvenir that money literally cannot buy.

Force Your Way to a New LEGO Lightsaber

If a free LEGO Star Wars Lightsaber is calling your name, answer it like a Jedi who respects the clock. Go on March 8, aim for the 12 to 2 window, and build fast before supplies vanish into hyperspace.