Lilo & Stitch Is Back With Another Exclusive Funko Pop

Lilo & Stitch fans can't get enough Pop figures, and Funko is always happy to oblige. The latest installment features Stitch looking sad / guilty with a plunger on his head, and it's too adorable to pass on. Sorry if you were trying to curb your Stitch Funko Pop obsession. You can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $14.99. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59 with an automatic 10% discount on any in-stock items you have in your cart using our exclusive link. That will come in handy for some of the previously released Stitch Funko Pop and Loungefly bag exclusives featured below.

Earlier this year, Funko brought back a Skeleton Stitch Pop that first launched as a Pop In a Box exclusive back in July of 2022 but wasn't fulfilled. If you're extra lucky, the extra rare glow-in-the-dark Chase version will arrive on your doorstep.

Pre-orders for the Lilo & Stitch Skeleton Stitch exclusive Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $13.99. Continue on to check out the exclusives that were launched for 626 Day / Lilo & Stitch Day 2022:

The Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch celebrated its 20th anniversary this past June, which made the 2022 installment of Lilo & Stitch Day extra special. The yearly event takes place on June 26th thanks to Stitch's designation as Experiment 626 by Dr. Jumba Jookiba in the film. The day is generally marked by product reveals, so it's no surprise that Funko had something up their sleeve.

The Lilo & Stitch Annoyed Stitch Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 with a release date set for June. An Amazon exclusive Lilo & Stitch VHS Cover Pop figure (pictured below) was also unveiled on 6/26. You can order it here for $19.99.

In addition to the Lilo & Stitch Pop figure, Bioworld also launched a cute mini backpack as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. It features Stitch's face as a detachable zipper pouch that fits snugly into the pocket on the front of the bag that's decorated with Lilo's dress pattern. You can order it here at EE for $69.99 with automatic free US shipping and a 10% in-stock discount via our link.

In other Lilo & Stitch news, you might recall that Disney put a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of Lilo & Stitch into development for Disney+ in 2020. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about the project since word came down that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was in talks to helm the film back in November of that same year. Beyond that, Mike Van Waes (The Crooked Man) has reportedly already written the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film following the success of Disney's Aladdin. Zoe Kent and Louie Provost are also attached to oversee production. Stay tuned for updates on the new Lilo & Stitch film.